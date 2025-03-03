Pittsburgh CLO Summer Tickets Now On Sale - See FROZEN and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO is celebrating 79 years of bringing world-class musical theater to the stage. This summer, the 2025 Summer of Musicals offers an exciting trio of productions that will bring the magic of the Silver Screen to the Benedum Stage!

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT June 17-22 Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical July 1-6

Disney's FROZEN July 18-27 Sponsored by Carol Hefren Tillotson



As one of the nation's most historic regional producers of musical theatre, Pittsburgh CLO has been a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's arts community for nearly 80 years. Since 1946, Pittsburgh CLO has introduced audiences to the thrill of live musical theater, launched the careers of countless local performers, and provided world-class entertainment created right here in the city. This summer is particularly significant as Pittsburgh CLO continues to evolve its season to meet the changing landscape of live theater while staying committed to producing unforgettable experiences for the community.



“Musical theatre has been a vital part of Pittsburgh's cultural fabric for generations,” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “This season celebrates the enduring power of storytelling, bringing audiences together for moments of joy, nostalgia, and inspiration. Whether you're revisiting a timeless classic or experiencing the magic for the first time, these productions will display the best of musical theatre in Pittsburgh, uniting our community through the shared love of the arts.”



A SUMMER OF MUSICAL MAGIC AWAITS



Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

June 17 – 22

Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner | Music by Frederick Loewe

Journey to a mystical realm where thrones are won through power, love, and betrayal — and swords decide the fate of kings — a kingdom's destiny hangs in the balance. Lerner and Loewe's timeless musical masterpiece plunges us into the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot. Their passions and loyalties will shape the rise and fall of Arthur's realm. Yet, as with all great legends, the dream of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT may come at a cost — as the quest for love and honor clashes with the pursuit of power. Revered as a legendary triumph on Broadway, this epic tale of knights and royalty has captivated audiences of all generations. The show's haunting ballads and stirring anthems, including “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “The Lusty Month of May,” echo across the ages proving why legends endure and speak to us today.



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

July 1 – 6 (No Show on July 4th)

Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis | Book by Bob Gale | Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Pittsburgh in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.



Pittsburgh CLO's Production of Disney's FROZEN

July 18 – 27

Sponsored by Carol Hefren Tillotson

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez | Book by Jennifer Lee

Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular, award-winning musical, Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney's FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and the worldwide smash-hit, “Let it Go.”



SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS: THE BEST SEATS AND EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS

Pittsburgh CLO Summer Subscribers enjoy a premier theater experience with exclusive benefits that single-ticket buyers do not, including:



Priority Seating – Early access to the best seats before the general public.

Savings of Up to 20% – The best way to enjoy all three productions at the best price.

Flexible Ticket Exchanges – The ability to adjust schedules as needed.

Exclusive Offers – Special discounts and opportunities throughout the season.



A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is more than just a ticket—it's an investment in the future of musical theater in Pittsburgh. By subscribing, audiences not only secure the best seats at the best price but also support the ongoing work of Pittsburgh CLO in bringing world-class productions to the region.





