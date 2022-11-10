Pittsburgh CLO Presents HERE YOU COME AGAIN in January

Pittsburgh CLO presents a new musical, HERE YOU COME AGAIN written by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre, and Tricia Paoluccio, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others) January 12 - 29 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. HERE YOU COME AGAIN is presented by Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series and produced in association with The Pittsburgh Playhouse. As tickets go on sale Thursday, November 10th and Friday, November 11th - Pittsburgh CLO is offering a 50% OFF FLASHY TICKET SALE from 9AM - 5PM (ET).



HERE YOU COME AGAIN is touching and rollickingly funny, a musical celebration of the humor and wit of Dolly Parton. In this sweet two-hander, Dolly Parton appears to a struggling NYC comedian quarantining in his parents' Texas attic after a break-up. Dolly uses her trademark charm to guide Kevin as he rediscovers hope in a trying time. They sing and swap stories-and while hand sanitizer may be scarce, laughter and rhinestones are not.

Bruce Vilanch adds, "there is not a person in the world who hasn't thought about what it would be like to spend the night with Dolly Parton -- in our show, one lucky fan gets to do it...in his mind. Come see Dolly Parton save a life in 12 easy songs."

"Pittsburgh CLO is excited to produce this show in partnership with the Pittsburgh Playhouse," says Mark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, "this provides us more opportunity to continue the great offerings of the Kara Cabaret Series while the Cabaret Theater located in the Cultural District undergoes renovations." Mark adds, "After the holidays - everyone needs a good laugh, and this show will not disappoint!"

Writer, Bruce Vilanch and Director, Gabriel Barre last teamed up in 2018 on the acclaimed A Sign of The Times. "It has been a thrill to develop HERE YOU COME AGAIN with the fabulous Bruce Vilanch and the transformative Tricia Paoluccio as Dolly, and most of all with the blessing and support of Dolly Parton!" said director Gabriel Barre. "We have a first-class Broadway design team and Jamison Stern is a revelation in the role of Kevin."

BRUCE VILANCH (Book Writer) is a multiple Emmy winner, some of them for a couple of the 25 Oscar telecasts he has written. He was a Hollywood Square for six years, just to the left of Whoopi, if that is possible. And, he toured America and played Broadway as Edna Turnblad, Baltimore housewife, in Hairspray. Among his non-Emmy winning TV shows was Dolly, a big Sunday night variety show in the 80s that just didn't' make it. Somehow, he, and Dolly, survived. And here they come again.

GABRIEL BARRE (Director/Choreographer and Co-Author) is an internationally acclaimed director who directed Amazing Grace on Broadway. Gabe also recently directed a new version of Frank Wildhorn's, Wonderland. Gabe is also busy preparing to direct the world premiere of the exciting new musical, Reunion, by Frank Wildhorn and Rinne Groff about the reunion of a fictitious band from the Laurel Canyon era.

TRICIA PAOLUCCIO (Dolly Parton) Born and raised on a beautiful almond farm in Modesto, CA, Tricia Paoluccio had dreams of following in the musical footsteps of her lifelong inspiration, Dolly Parton. Her NY Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird, and A View from the Bridge. Television credits include a recurring role on the series Saint X (Hulu) premiering early 2023, Homeland, Bull, Chicago Med, The Affair, L&O, SVU, Blue Bloods, and numerous others. Film includes the upcoming Portrait of a Young Man.

JAMISON STERN (Kevin) feels incredibly grateful to be on this Dolly-tastic journey with the creators of HERE YOU COME AGAIN! He currently stars as Paul on the Amazon TV series After Forever (6 Daytime Emmys including Best Digital Drama).

HERE YOU COME AGAIN will be presented at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Highmark Theatre (350 Forbes Avenue) January 12 - 29, 2023 as part of the Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret Series. Tickets range from $25 - $50. As tickets go on sale Thursday, November 10th and Friday, November 11th - Pittsburgh CLO is offering a 50% OFF FLASHY TICKET SALE from 9AM - 5PM (ET) For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208610®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pittsburghclo.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1