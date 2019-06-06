Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School To Celebrate Start Of Summer With Dance Kickoff Party

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School celebrates the start of summer from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, with its Community Division Summer Kickoff Party, which introduces guests to dance and fitness classes ranging from barre fitness to ballet.

The ticketed event is open to the public and will include drop-in dance and fitness classes including hip-hop, barre fitness, Pilates, TRX and ballet, as well as wellness and beauty products from Arbonne, Flow Alkaline Spring Water, OsteoStrong and local activewear vendor, Urbanfitco. The event will be held at PBT Studios, 2900 Liberty Ave., in the Strip District.

Guests also will have the opportunity to enter to win prizes and receive discounts on various Community Division packages. Classes are scheduled so that guests can try as many as they would like throughout the event. Guests will also be introduced to several of the PBT School Community Division Staff who will instruct the classes.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: https://www.pbt.org/event/meet-me-at-the-barre-community-division-summer-kickoff-party/. Advance registration is not required but is recommended due to space limitations. For more information about the Community Division Summer Kickoff Party, visit www.pbt.org or contact Kristy Boyle at 412-454-9137.





