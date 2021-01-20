Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents BOLERO at Carnegie Museum of Art

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will return to Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Sculpture from Feb. 12-14 to present seven performances of "Boléro," featuring new choreography from PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

Subscribers to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will receive first access to tickets for performances beginning Jan. 19, 2021, with limited tickets available to the general public beginning Feb. 2, 2021. Tickets will be available on pbt.org for $25 and capacity for each performance is limited to 25 people.

Boléro at CMOA will be followed by a suite of programming available exclusively to PBT subscribers who have chosen to donate the cost of their tickets to support PBT during the pandemic. These offerings will culminate with preferred access to the Open Air Series, presented live on PBT's mobile performing arts unit this May. Free access to filmed performances and behind-the-scenes insights from the Byham Center for Dance at PBT's Strip District Studios are among the exclusive content offerings available for subscribers who have converted their season tickets.

About PBT's "Boléro"

Passion, excitement and energy radiate through the Hall of Sculpture as PBT presents Boléro at Carnegie Museum of Art. New choreography by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe gives life to Ravel's rousing score. Experience the relentless crescendo and liberating finale of a ballet classic like never before this Valentine's Day Weekend.