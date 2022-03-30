Pittsburg Community Theatre Presents OLIVER! in April

"Consider Yourself" at home with the Pittsburg Community Theatre as they return to the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch with the ever-popular family Musical Oliver! Performance dates are Saturday, April 30 through Mother's Day, May 8, 2022.

Based on the Charles Dickens novel "Oliver Twist," "Oliver!" is a musical theatre classic. With both drama and humor, the story takes us through the journey of an orphan boy, Oliver (Nathen Penner) who runs away from an abusive workhouse only to fall in with a gang of youthful pickpockets led by the manipulative Fagin (Gregory Brown). The well-known score includes such songs as "Consider Yourself," "Where Is Love?," "As Long as He Needs Me" and "Food, Glorious Food."

Director Suzan Lorraine, along with Musical Director G.A. Klein and Choreographer Jennifer Jackson, bring together a spectacular cast of 45, including 17 adorable orphans and pick pocketers. You'll enjoy seeing many recognizable faces from various local theatre companies including Keith Adair (Bumble), Anjee Norgaard-Gallia (Widow Corney), Shelly McDowell (Nancy), Luke Cannon (Dodger) and Liam Cody (Bill Sikes) to name a few. "The strength of this cast is phenomenal and sure to fill the rafters with glorious harmonious song," commented Suzan Lorraine. Featured players include Kevin Coren and Shiv Harris as the Sowerberry's, Katie Rapolis (Mrs. Bedwin), Michael Wilson (Mr. Brownlow), Josie Rapolis (Bet), Sam Krey (Noah), Zoe Dehlinger (Charlotte), Emma Borja (Charley) and Bear Hamilton as Dr. Grimwig.

Tickets are on sale now through the El Campanil Box Office. Adults $29 | Seniors/Students $24. Visit https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com call

(925) 757-9500. Theatre address: 602 W 2nd St, Antioch, CA 94509.