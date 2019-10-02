Photo Flash: First Look At DON GIOVANNI At Pittsburgh Opera

Pittsburgh Opera kicks off its 81st season with a film noir take on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's classic Don Giovanni.

Charming nobleman. Serial womanizer. Sexual predator. Don Giovanni is all these and more. As the list of people out to get him grows longer, eventually his misdeeds are bound to catch up with him.

Don Giovanni leaves a trail of broken hearts, and worse, wherever he goes. He has his servant, the reluctant doormat Leporello, keep a journal of Don Giovanni's many romantic conquests. Completely without morals or a conscience, Don Giovanni sexually assaults Donna Anna, then kills her father the Commendatore, who had tried to come to her defense. He seduces young Zerlina on her wedding day. But all actions have consequences, as Don Giovanni is soon to learn.

An irresistible classic, Mozart's Don Giovanni seamlessly combines comedy and tragedy with one of the great musical scores of all time to create one of the world's favorite operas.

As always, English supertitles will be projected above the stage.

Single tickets for adults start at just $14; kids and teens ages 6-18 are half-price. For tickets call 412-456-6666, visit the Box Office at Theater Square, or online at pittsburghopera.org or CulturalDistrict.org. Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.

