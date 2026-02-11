HXOUSE X Point Park Now Accepting Applications for Creative Direction Program

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Point Park University is now accepting applications for the HXOUSE X Point Park Creative Direction Credential Program, an innovative new offering designed to inspire creative leadership, entrepreneurial thinking and visionary collaboration. Applications are open through Feb. 26, and the first of four immersive workshops will take place April 3-4 at Point Park, led by acclaimed creative director and choreographer Charm La'Donna.

Charm, a multidisciplinary, award-winning creative professional and longtime member of the HXOUSE network, has built a global reputation for her work in brand storytelling, visual design and creative development. Her experience spans collaborations with artists, designers and companies across fashion, beauty, music, and culture – bringing a deeply intersectional approach to creative direction that reflects the spirit of the HXOUSE X Point Park partnership.

Point Park University has partnered with HXOUSE, the Toronto-based, globally focused think center cofounded by La Mar Taylor and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to launch this groundbreaking credential program blending creativity, culture and innovation. Conceived by Taylor – who also cofounded XO Records with Tesfaye – the program empowers participants with the vision and practical skills to lead confidently in today's dynamic creative economy.

The program is offered free of charge to selected participants, with generous support from The Heinz Endowments, Community Bank, Clair Global and the PA Department of Community & Economic Development.

A waitlist will be established for approved applicants not selected for the inaugural cohort. That cohort will include Point Park students, emerging or professional creatives and K-12 teachers. Those interested can fill out an application on the Point Park website.