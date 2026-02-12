Interview: Nicholas Colon of HADESTOWN at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Hadestown, Hades is more than the ruler of the Underworld. He is a god wrestling with love, loss, and the slow erosion of connection. On tour, that tension is brought vividly to life by an actor who embraces both the towering authority of the role and its deeply human core. From the iconic bass lines that define Hades’ sound to the fragile longing that surfaces in his relationship with Persephone, his performance reveals the cracks beneath the crown. In this interview, he reflects on finding vulnerability within a mythic figure, honoring a beloved theatrical legacy while making the role his own, and why consistency, intention, and love remain at the heart of his Hades night after night.

Hades is both a mythic figure and a deeply human character in Hadestown. How did you approach finding the balance between godlike authority and emotional vulnerability?

It’s very easy to just feel like you have to stay as a God the whole show, but what I think is so powerful about Hades’ story is you see the wall cracking throughout the show as the distance from his wife grows. This boy comes along and reminds him of how life was before and how it could be. Having Hades make Persephone EVERYTHING makes the vulnerability and emotion come naturally.

What drew you personally to the role of Hades, and what aspects of him have surprised you during the rehearsal and performance process?

The voice, the fist time I heard Patrick Page I knew I had to do this role one day. Bass is something you never hear anymore and that’s a shame because so many people love the way Hades sounds. My biggest surprise was having to stand at my full height. In life I have lowered myself to not intimidate etc. but in this show I have to be at my tallest.

The relationship between Hades and Persephone is central to the show’s emotional core. How have you worked to build that connection with your Persephone on tour?

From the final callback, Namisa and I have a connection that starts with a breath together before the show starts. It’s a partnership. No matter how tired or sick etc. one of us is, the other has their back. We also knew from the get-go that the show was about their love and every scene has to be in relation to that…for better or worse.

Hades’ vocal writing is rich, powerful, and rhythmically unique. How do you approach the vocal demands of the role while maintaining character authenticity?

Working with the music team was a blast. There’s so much in the sheet music you don’t hear on the album because Patrick is an insane vocalist who can stay in that growl the whole time. I wanted to find more color (tactics) to the voice. Smooth, sultry, seductive, and then later on when the rage comes out, I wanted to show how powerful and intimidating it could be. Lots of humming and cool downs ha.

Hadestown has such a distinct musical and storytelling style. What has it been like stepping into a show that already has such a beloved performance legacy?

It’s been an honor. Every fan has their favorite portrayals of the character. I’m someone who gives the audience my all every night even when I feel like crap and so I’ve been Lucky enough to become many people’s favorite. I don’t take it lightly.

How do you keep Hades fresh night after night, especially in a long-running tour schedule?

The need to stay fresh hasn’t sat well with me ever. Because I’ve been a part of sooo many shows where actors change it up just to change it up and make a worse show. I focus on consistency, my show is choreographed to every hand gesture so that I have a baseline of a great show. I also believe in having a “why” mine is usually that I never know which show has a “lil Lick” out there seeing a show and deciding to pursue this. That’s special to me.

Is there a particular moment in the show that you find most challenging or most rewarding to perform?

Epic III is one of my favorite moments in the show. We can feel the audience with us the whole time. It’s hard to describe but it’s so rewarding to have people’s hearts and attention for that long.