Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; at RealTime Interventions Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 26%

Dylan Pal & Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 25%

Don Mike Mendoza - HOMETOWN TALENT - La Ti Do Productions: Pittsburgh 14%

Catherine Baird - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 14%

Princess Jafar - THE PRINCESS IS RIGHT! - New Hazlett Theater 12%

Feralcat - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 6%

Bryce Rabideau - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Manalo - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 33%

Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 27%

Josh Rhodes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 24%

Kiki Lucas - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 9%

Kaila Carter - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martha Oliver - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 32%

Isabel Rubio - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 23%

Madison Michalko - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 13%

Joan Markert - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 11%

Gregg Barnes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 11%

madison hack - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre - PIPPIN - Little Lake Theatre 21%

Robyne Parrish - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatricals 15%

Cindy Croot - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 14%

Reginald L. Douglas - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 14%

Scott Calhoon - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 13%

Baayork Lee - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 13%

Josh Rhodes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Scott Evans - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 14%

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 14%

Monteze Freeland - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 13%

J. Cody Spellman - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 11%

Shelly Cary - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 8%

Jennifer Tober - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 6%

Bria Walker - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 6%

Michael Berresse - THE CHRISTMAS STORY - Pittsburgh Public 6%

Elena Alexandratos - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 6%

Claire Ivy Stoller - THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 6%

Jim Warren - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 4%

Rusty Thelin - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 3%

Rusty Thelin - KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 10%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 10%

SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 9%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 8%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 8%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stage Right Productions 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 5%

SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 4%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 4%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 2%

PLANO - Quantum theater 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Forrest Trimble - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 37%

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 18%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 8%

Justin Sines - PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL 2022 - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 7%

Nicole White - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 7%

Jason Lynch - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 6%

Jorge Arroyo - GARBOLIGISTS - City Theatre 5%

Emily-Ann Stephens - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 5%

Annmarie Duggan - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 5%

Forrest Trimble - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Travis Rigby - COMPANY - Riverfront Theater Company 36%

James Cunningham - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 23%

Becki Toth - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 22%

Ensemble - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 10%

Nandita Mahesh - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 5%

Nandita Mahesh - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 4%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 23%

ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 12%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 11%

PIPPIN - Little Lake Theater 11%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 10%

KINKY BOOTS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Pittsburgh CLO 9%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 6%

A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical (Greg Kerestan) - Stage Right / Seton Hill University 23%

ABDUCTION - Carnegie Stage 14%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 9%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Iinterventions 9%

PLANO - Quantum theater 8%

THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 7%

THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 7%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 7%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 7%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 5%

VERY BERRY DEAD - Big Storm Production Company 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Seaberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 15%

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 13%

Brecken Farrell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 11%

Callee Miles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Clay Aiken - DROWSY CHAPERONE - PittsburghCLO 8%

Kristin Pacelli - ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Schoolhouse Players 8%

Michael Greer - SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

David Toole - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Julianne Avolio - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 5%

Sarah Bowden - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Hannah Rosenberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 4%

Elizabeth Miller - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Mai Khoi - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 3%

Emily Miller - GODSPELL - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

Paige Wasserman - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%

Ryan Steinly - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%

Justyanna Fortna - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Callee Miles - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 14%

Hope Anthony - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 12%

Dan Mayhak - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 8%

Michael Greer - PUFFS - CLO cabaret 7%

Monteze Freeland - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 5%

Ernesto Mario Sanchez - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 5%

Wali Jamal - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 5%

Jackie Mishol - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - The Bobcat Players 4%

Helena Ruoti - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 4%

Sarah Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 4%

Matt Henderson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 4%

Tim McGeever - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 3%

Martin Giles - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Lydia Gibson - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 3%

Joseph McGranaghan - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Julianne Avolio - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

James Fitzgerald - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Nick Lehane - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 2%

Christine McGrath - THE MERRY WIVES OF WI - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Bria Walker - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 2%

Sean Marko - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 1%

Maher S. Hoque - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Bailey Lee - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Bob Colbert - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Lauren Scheller-Wolf - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Play

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 24%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 16%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 12%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 10%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 5%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 4%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 3%

PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 3%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 3%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 3%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 2%

PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 1%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 1%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%

THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%

NOT MY REVOLUTION - off the WALL 0%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 44%

RUSALKA - Pittsburgh Opera 31%

IDASPE - Quantum Theatre 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tucker Topel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 23%

Tucker Topel - SPRING AWAKENING - Point Park University 14%

Johnmichael Bohach - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 10%

Tucker Topel - A LYRICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 9%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 6%

Narelle Sissions - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 6%

Tucker Topel - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off The Wall 5%

Bryce Cutler - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

Johnmichael Bohach - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Johnmichael Bohach - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatrical 4%

NingNing Yang - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 3%

Gianni Downs - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 3%

M.K. Hughes - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 3%

Jillian Werbisky - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 2%

Tucker Topel - NOT MY REVOLUTION - Off The Wall 2%

Lindsay Goranson - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Lindsay Goranson - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Johnmichael Bohach - THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%

Tucker Topel - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Evans - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 26%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 17%

Shannon Napp - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - off the WALL 16%

Peter Brucker - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 12%

Karin Graybash - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 11%

Angela Baughman - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 9%

TJ Hays - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 5%

Olivia Jefferson - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Melessie Clark - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 22%

Derek Fredrickson - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts Theatre 14%

Mikaela Kapeluck - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 9%

Donna McKechnie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 9%

Nolan Franks - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

Malcolm McGraw - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 6%

Jade Goodes - MAMMA MIA - Mon River Arts 5%

Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI - Stage Right Productions 5%

Jackie Mishol - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Claire Ivy Stoller - ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 4%

Dylan Pal - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Jeff Blumenkrantz - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

Kristin Conrad - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Matt Magill - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 3%

CJ Lande - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melessie Clark - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Pittsburgh Public Theater 19%

Katy Risotto - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 11%

Lenora Nemetz - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 8%

Annie Batista - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 8%

Ella Mizera - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 7%

Erika Krenn - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 6%

Cole Vecchio - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 6%

Tony Bingham - THE IMAGINARY INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 4%

Tim McGeever - PLANO - Quantum theater 4%

Anne Rematt - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 4%

Josh Brooks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

Matt Henderson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 3%

Joseph McGranaghan - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 3%

Jason A Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Brian Linden - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Michael McBurney - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Cary Anne Spear - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 1%

David Ogrodowski - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Darrin Mosley Jr. - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Sam Turich - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Brian Kadlecik - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 0%

Kevin Lageman - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 0%

