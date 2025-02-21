JUNIE B. JONES TYA to be Presented at Slippery Rock University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slippery Rock University will present Junie B. Jones, The Musical by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, directed by Kari-Anne Innes.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Junie B. Jones will be performed in the thrust Black Box Theater in the Pearl K. Stoner Performing Arts Complex, complete with fun bits of audience interaction throughout the production. Primary schools surrounding the Slippery Rock area are scheduled to see the production during its run, creating fun for all ages!

The creative team of Junie. B Jones is loaded with Slippery Rock theatre majors. The associate director (Austyn Acker), music director (Ricky Osman), choreographer (Maya Hope), stage manager (Abby Weiser), and sound designer (Isaac Perez) are all students of SRU. The theatre department at Slippery Rock prides itself on giving opportunities to students to take on professional positions.

The cast of Junie B. Jones includes Care Caldwell as Junie B. Jones, Miriam Shrivastava as Lucille, Jack Cipriani as Camille, Jeyni Ortiz-Valentín as Chenille, Joseph Digney as Herb, Alec Lamascola as Sheldon, Joey Estok as Lenny, David McGrogran as José, Katelynn Handa as May, Rachel Lewiski as Grace, Zoie Wade as Bobbi Jean Piper, Demiah Brown as Mother, Kaleb Purswell as Daddy, Maria Sqyures as Mrs. Gutzman/Mr. Woo, and Aidan Duez as Mr. Scary. Understudies and swings include Sydney Korpusik, Rissa Williams, Giovanni Clark, Evan Jarvis, Michael Rodriguez, Emily Beckman, Kadence Storms, Cordelia Jenkins, Maxwell Medford, Rowan Wilken, and Nicholas Cox.

The creative team of Junie B. Jones includes Kari-Anne Innes, director and box office coordinator; Abby Weiser, stage manager; Sam Kuchta, scenic and lighting designer; Rebecca Morrice, Costume Designer; Isaac Perez, sound designer; Ricky Osman, music director; Maya Hope, choreographer and public relations; Burton Tedesco, fight director; Aaron Galligan-Stierle, intimacy director; Michael Boone, technical director and sound engineer, Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Lee Spark, propmaster; Austyn Acker, associate director; Maggie Mitchell, assistant stage manager; Lincoln Sandham, music supervisor; Michael Rodriguez, rehearsal assistant stage manager; Jack Cipriani, dance captain; Joseph Digney, fight captain; Emma Hess, assistant scenic designer and paint charge; Julia Nurenberg, assistant Costume Designer; Ryan Mullen, assistant lighting designer; Mary Narvett, house manager.

