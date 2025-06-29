Ensemble Actors Studio Announces All Things Pittsburgh Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, prepare for a weekend of comedy, heart, and pure Pittsburgh charm at the All Things Pittsburgh Play Festival, running August 1-3, 2025 at the newly refurbished Three Stories Peirce Theater, 937 Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Presented by Ensemble Actors Studio, this fast-paced, collaborative festival features ten original 10-minute plays by ten Pittsburgh-area playwrights - each inspired by quintessentially Pittsburgh prompts like inclines, pierogies, and jagoffs (yinz get the drift). The result? A theatrical celebration of the quirky, beating heart of Pittsburgh.

Playwrights Include: Tammy Ryan, Brian Pope, Kim El, Gayle Pazerski, Chris Clavelli, Joseph Martinez, and student playwrights Chris Duvall, AJ Wittman, Donovan Shives, and Jason Burke.

Directors Include: Ensemble's Artistic Director Jaime Slavinsky, Resident Directors Justin Zeno and Chris Clavelli, Teaching Artist Cynthia Dallas, Student Director Brooke Echnat, and Guest Director Wali Jamal.

The cast features 36 adult actors from Ensemble Actors Studio, each bringing craft and creativity to the stage.

Whether you're a lifelong Yinzer or just learned what a parking chair is, this is your chance to experience the weird and wonderful heart of Pittsburgh. Come laugh, cheer, and celebrate All Things Pittsburgh with us at the thee-ater! And don't forget to wear clean gutchies-yinz know, "just in case," like Mum says.

