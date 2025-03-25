Courtroom Classic TWELVE ANGRY MEN Comes to Prime Stage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A jury of twelve ordinary citizens are charged with deciding the fate of a teenager on trial for murdering his father. Can they overcome their own backgrounds and biases to render a truly just verdict?

It's a question audience members will grapple with when Prime Stage Theatre presents Twelve Angry Men, running for seven shows May 2-11, 2025 at New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, on Pittsburgh's Northside.

Directed by Shane Valenzi, Twelve Angry Men is based on the riveting 1955 television movie written by Reginald Rose and adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel in 1983.

Tickets for Twelve Angry Men (adult $39, artist/educator $24, student $19) can be reserved online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36406/production/1208646 or by calling (412) 320-4610 x10.

The play is sponsored by Eckert Seamans, Attorneys at Law; media sponsor is SLB Radio.

Twelve Angry Men is ranked at No. 12 in the American Film Institute's list of Best American Films and is as relevant today as it was 70 years ago, says Prime Stage Theatre artistic director Wayne Brinda.

"The hero of Twelve Angry Men is a lone dissenter standing courageously against an unreasonable mob. The play shows the value of logic in the midst of intense drama and reveals the deepest aspects of our own human nature, from empathy to intolerance."

Brinda adds that Twelve Angry Men has been used in high school civics classes, law school seminars and business management courses to illustrate group dynamics and interpersonal behavior. "It is an example of how theatre brings to light important issues in our daily lives and offers a fresh way of looking at them."

The Twelve Angry Men cast includes Paul Anderson, John Dolphin, Marc Duchin, Jason Fernandez, Luke Hancock, Sam Lander, Everett Lowe, David Nackman, Johnny Patalano, Matthew Rush, Mark Spondike and Keith Zagorski as Jurors 1-12.

Since its founding in 1996, Prime Stage Theatre has presented over 100 plays that introduce student and family audiences to classic and contemporary works of world literature.

