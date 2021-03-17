Center For Theater Arts To Host First Live Cultural District Performance Since The Start Of the Pandemic

The Center for Theater Arts will present the first live performance in Pittsburgh's Cultural District since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when it hosts "A Musical Celebration of 40 Years," on Saturday, March 20 at Heinz Hall.

The free-to-watch event will feature a cast of 30 students performing solos, duets and group numbers from popular Broadway musicals including Godspell, Pippin, Mama Mia, Wicked, Fame, Footloose, and Lucky Guy. The evening will also include a special musical tribute to composer Stephen Schwartz who will deliver a videotaped message.

Broadcast live from Heinz Hall beginning at 7:30 pm at www.centerfortheaterarts.org, the fundraising gala will support initiatives and programs that continue to keep the highest quality performing arts instruction accessible for students ages 4 to 18. CTA is a non-profit performing arts center in Mount Lebanon that has served Pittsburgh children and families of all ages and talents including those with special needs.

"We are thrilled to once again celebrate the legacy of the Center for Theater Arts at our annual Spring Gala," said Bill Hartung, CTA executive director and Broadway, film and television performer. "Each year we take this opportunity to bring together people from different communities - entertainment, philanthropic, business - to help support CTA.

"This year, by celebrating our milestone fortieth year, there's not a more fitting way to do that than a night of music and entertainment from Heinz Hall celebrating our students and friends who do so much to give back to the arts."

Hartung said CTA is a member of the community striving to impact the lives of students and families through family productions and education programming.

"Our patrons, students, families and supporters are the true life blood of CTA," said Hartung. "The gala is one way we aim to connect with the community and give back to so many who have given generously to us.

"This year we will pay musical tribute to Pittsburgh's own Stephen Schwartz whose bold commitment to musical theater beginning with his days at CMU represents our fostering of students and emerging artists through song, celebration, hope and opportunity."