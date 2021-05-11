Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blues Duo From Pittsburgh Soulful Femme Releases Debut Album With Blues Greats

Guest artists on the album include renowned blues guitarist, Bernard Allison, blues singer and guitarist, Joanna Connor; and singer-songwriter, Mark Byars.

May. 11, 2021  

Blues Duo From Pittsburgh Soulful Femme Releases Debut Album With Blues Greats

The duo of Pittsburgh-based music veterans, Stevee Wellons and Cheryl Rinovato have teamed up for "It Is Well With My Soul," out Jun 4th, 2021.

What happens when you combine a classically trained voice coach and vocal dynamo with a three-time Best Blues Guitarist Award winner, both with extensive studio and performing histories?

The answer is simple: You get Soulful Femme. The pairing of Stevee Wellons (vocals) and Cheryl Rinovato (guitars) first performed together for a blues challenge competition (which they won!) Now, after two successful single releases, the Pittsburgh-based blues, funk, jazz duo are releasing their first full-length project.

On June 4th, 2021, Soulful Femme will release a 12-track album, "It Is Well With My Soul." Guests on the album include renowned blues guitarist and son of Luther, Bernard Allison; blues singer and virtuosa guitarist, Joanna Connor; and singer-songwriter, Mark Byars.

"It Is Well With My Soul" was produced, mixed and mastered by veteran Pittsburgh musician, Rick Witkowski at Studio L. The album was co-produced by Cheryl Rinovato and Mark Byars, with additional production by Lee Marks (track 4, "Trouble").

Pre-sale is already underway on their website at http://www.soulfulfemme.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories
Pittsburgh Playhouse & City Theatre Present HOMEGROWN STORIES Photo

Pittsburgh Playhouse & City Theatre Present HOMEGROWN STORIES

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Unveils Its 2021-2022 Season Photo

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Unveils Its 2021-2022 Season

THE BANDS VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021 Photo

THE BAND'S VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021

THE BARD IN BLOOM to be Presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater Photo

THE BARD IN BLOOM to be Presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: ROMEO Y JULIETA is Now Streaming From Ballet Nacional del Peru
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Gran Teatro Nacional Hosts a Panel on Digitalizing Theatre in the Pandemic
  • Gran Teatro Nacional Performances Will Be Broadcast on TV From Today