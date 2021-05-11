Blues Duo From Pittsburgh Soulful Femme Releases Debut Album With Blues Greats

The duo of Pittsburgh-based music veterans, Stevee Wellons and Cheryl Rinovato have teamed up for "It Is Well With My Soul," out Jun 4th, 2021.

What happens when you combine a classically trained voice coach and vocal dynamo with a three-time Best Blues Guitarist Award winner, both with extensive studio and performing histories?

The answer is simple: You get Soulful Femme. The pairing of Stevee Wellons (vocals) and Cheryl Rinovato (guitars) first performed together for a blues challenge competition (which they won!) Now, after two successful single releases, the Pittsburgh-based blues, funk, jazz duo are releasing their first full-length project.

On June 4th, 2021, Soulful Femme will release a 12-track album, "It Is Well With My Soul." Guests on the album include renowned blues guitarist and son of Luther, Bernard Allison; blues singer and virtuosa guitarist, Joanna Connor; and singer-songwriter, Mark Byars.

"It Is Well With My Soul" was produced, mixed and mastered by veteran Pittsburgh musician, Rick Witkowski at Studio L. The album was co-produced by Cheryl Rinovato and Mark Byars, with additional production by Lee Marks (track 4, "Trouble").

Pre-sale is already underway on their website at http://www.soulfulfemme.com.