2025 Gene Kelly Awards Nominations Revealed

Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the nominees for the 34th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater, taking place on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center.



Nominees have been recognized in categories including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Actor & Actress, Design, and Technical Execution, Vocal and Dance Ensembles, and Student Orchestra. The full list of nominees appears below. The winners for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress will go on to represent Pittsburgh CLO at the Jimmy Awards, held June 23, 2025 at Broadway's Minskoff Theater.



In addition to the more than 34 awards, several cash and university scholarships will be presented, made possible through generous donations from the CLO Ambassadors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Seton Hill University, Point Park University Conservatory and Robert Morris University.



Over the past three months, a panel of adjudicators – including educators, administrators, and industry professionals – attended performances at 34 high schools across Allegheny County. Final scoring was tabulated by Deloitte LLP, official auditor of the Gene Kelly Awards.



The 2025 ceremony will include a tribute in memory of Charlie Gray, the founding force behind the Gene Kelly Awards and former Executive Director of Pittsburgh CLO (1982 – 1996). His vision helped launch what has become a national platform for student talent and arts education.



Schools participating in the 2025 Gene Kelly Awards include: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior-Senior High School, Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools, Chartiers Valley High School, Deer Lakes High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr/Sr High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Upper St. Clair High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills Senior High School. The Nominees for the 2025 Gene Kelly Awards are:



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN



Budget Level I

Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School – CHILDREN OF EDEN



Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

McKeesport Area High School – TITANIC the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy – THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL



Budget Level III

Montour High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

North Hills High School – ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 – NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812



Budget Level IV

Hampton High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School – SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Woodland Hills Senior High School – HAIRSPRAY



• • • • • •



OUTSTANDING CREW/TECHNICAL EXECUTION



Budget Level I

Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Bishop Canevin High School – XANADU

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition



Budget Level II

Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools – NEWSIES

Elizabeth Forward High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Quaker Valley High School – MY FAIR LADY



Budget Level III

North Hills High School – ALICE BY HEART

Shady Side Academy Senior School – WE WILL ROCK YOU: School Edition

West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE



Budget Level IV

Hampton High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Thomas Jefferson High School – SHREK THE MUSICAL

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY



• • • • • •

OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE



Budget Level I

Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN:

