2025 Gene Kelly Awards Nominations Revealed

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center.

By: May. 07, 2025
2025 Gene Kelly Awards Nominations Revealed Image
Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the nominees for the 34th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater, taking place on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center.

Nominees have been recognized in categories including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Actor & Actress, Design, and Technical Execution, Vocal and Dance Ensembles, and Student Orchestra. The full list of nominees appears below. The winners for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress will go on to represent Pittsburgh CLO at the Jimmy Awards, held June 23, 2025 at Broadway's Minskoff Theater.

In addition to the more than 34 awards, several cash and university scholarships will be presented, made possible through generous donations from the CLO Ambassadors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Seton Hill University, Point Park University Conservatory and Robert Morris University.

Over the past three months, a panel of adjudicators – including educators, administrators, and industry professionals – attended performances at 34 high schools across Allegheny County. Final scoring was tabulated by Deloitte LLP, official auditor of the Gene Kelly Awards.

The 2025 ceremony will include a tribute in memory of Charlie Gray, the founding force behind the Gene Kelly Awards and former Executive Director of Pittsburgh CLO (1982 – 1996). His vision helped launch what has become a national platform for student talent and arts education.

Schools participating in the 2025 Gene Kelly Awards include: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior-Senior High School, Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools, Chartiers Valley High School, Deer Lakes High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr/Sr High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Upper St. Clair High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills Senior High School. The Nominees for the 2025 Gene Kelly Awards are:
 

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN


Budget Level I

  • Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition
  • Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition
  • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School – CHILDREN OF EDEN


Budget Level II

  • Elizabeth Forward High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition
  • McKeesport Area High School – TITANIC the Musical
  • Westinghouse Arts Academy – THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL


Budget Level III

  • Montour High School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
  • North Hills High School – ALICE BY HEART
  • Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 – NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812


Budget Level IV

  • Hampton High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition
  • Riverview Jr./Sr. High School – SOMETHING ROTTEN!
  • Woodland Hills Senior High School – HAIRSPRAY


OUTSTANDING CREW/TECHNICAL EXECUTION


Budget Level I

  • Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition
  • Bishop Canevin High School – XANADU
  • Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition


Budget Level II

  • Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools – NEWSIES
  • Elizabeth Forward High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition
  • Quaker Valley High School – MY FAIR LADY


Budget Level III

  • North Hills High School – ALICE BY HEART
  • Shady Side Academy Senior School – WE WILL ROCK YOU: School Edition
  • West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE


Budget Level IV

  • Hampton High School – HADESTOWN: Teen Edition
  • Thomas Jefferson High School – SHREK THE MUSICAL
  • Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY


OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE


Budget Level I

  • Avonworth High School – SWEENEY TODD: School Edition
  • Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School – HADESTOWN:

