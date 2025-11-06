US Premiere of Arun Lakara's HEIST to be Presented at Arizona Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company will continue its 58th season with the high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled U.S. premiere of Heist by award-winning playwright Arun Lakra.

A pulse-pounding thriller inspired by the best of the genre, Heist pulls audiences into a world of attraction, deception, and betrayal. It's the story of a meticulously planned jewel theft where every second counts, every team member has a secret, and nothing goes according to plan. As twists unfold and loyalties shift, Heist blurs the line between the player and the played, delivering a theatrical experience filled with tension, style, and wit.

Heist made its world premiere at Alberta Theatre Projects, where it received critical acclaim for its razor-sharp dialogue and inventive storytelling. Eye-surgeon-turned-playwright Arun Lakra brings a unique lens to the script. Lakra's work explores the intersection of science, chance, and human behavior, often asking how much of our lives we can truly control.

ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August, whose recent work includes directing ATC's world premiere of Bob & Jean: A Love Story and Scrooge!, is set to direct the production. August will bring Heist to life with his signature visual precision.

He is joined by a powerhouse creative team of theatrical visionaries: scenic design by Jim Noone, costumes by Kish Finnegan, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by ATC 2025/2026 Resident Artist Daniel Perelstein Jaquette, and projections by Sven Ortel. Together, they transform the stage into a high-tech world of illusion and intrigue, crafting a fast-paced spectacle that feels like stepping inside a movie - only live and in real time.

"Heist is part crime caper, part psychological puzzle, and completely original," Matt August said. "What I love most about Arun's writing is how it marries the clever structure of a classic heist film with the intimacy and immediacy of live theatre. As with Scrooge!, this is a very technically challenging feat to pull off, but it's going to be SPECTACULAR!"

ATC's Heist runs November 30 through December 20, 2025, in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art.