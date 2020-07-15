Two More SummerWorks Camps Announced This Month

Two more SummerWorks classes begin this month:

Imagination Series: Buddy Classes

It's a Jungle Out There



July 20-24

Ages 3 - 6

Our youngest campers are able to use their imaginations to engage in dramatic play, art, and music. These camps are a great introduction to theater and the performing arts. Each class has a new theme so you can take one or all three sessions. Each session is ideal for both boys and girls to be taken along with a buddy.

LEARN MORE>>

INTRODUCTION TO IMPROV



July 27 - 30

Students will focus and hone improvisation skills to adapt to theater and real life.

Ages 8 - 12 and ages 13 - 18

LEARN MORE>>

Visit SummerWorks Online for more details and see what other classes we are offering this summer! All SummerWorks classes will be held via ZOOM. Zoom information and link will be emailed within 24 hours prior to the class start time. If a class is full, please contact our Box Office at 623-815-7930 or at boxoffice@theaterworks.org to be put on the class waiting list.

