TheaterWorks Opens 2019/20 YouthWorks Season with WINNIE THE POOH

Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet, Tigger, Roo, Kanga, Rabbit and Owl are on a rescue mission to find Christopher Robin in TheaterWorks' YouthWorks' season-opening production of the musical Winnie the Pooh KIDS on stage in the McMillin blackbox theater August 16 - September 8, 2019 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.

In this YouthWorks production, 56 of the Valley's young performers ranging from ages 6 to 14 will take the stage and tell this classic story under the direction of Brenda Goodenberger with musical direction by Ken Goodenberger and choreographed by Madison Butler.

Tickets are now on sale for Winnie the Pooh KIDS. The production takes place in the McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) August 16 - September 8, 2019. Single tickets are $18. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

TheaterWorks at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is entering its 33rd season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts. Theater Works acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





