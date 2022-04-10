The Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Stage THE NEVER SLEEPY FISH

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is set to stage The Never Sleepy Fish from April 22nd through May 15th. "The Never Sleepy Fish: A Trio of Tales from the Deep plays on Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am and 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Please contact the theatre to confirm. In this brand new original show, Little Fish doesn't want to go to sleep so his family tell him goodnight stories of sharks, a singing octopus, a mermaid, and more to try to send him off to dreamland. This show is fishy fun for the whole family!



ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+), and $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/. Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information. Visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.