Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at The Rogue Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and adapted by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker, is a fantastic and imaginative project. Now playing at The Rogue Theatre through February 1, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is perfect for those who are both young and young at heart. I grew up with both the J.M. Barrie novel and later read the series by Barry and Pearson. The darkly comedic and whimsical adventures in Neverland are beautifully translated onstage at the Rogue in a quirky and uplifting production that reminds us all what it was like to be a child...and perhaps to retain some of that childlike innocence in a world that has grown very dark.

Director Cynthia Meier expertly transfers the action from "page to stage" with ease, and there is not a dull moment in the play. PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is the perfect opportunity to introduce live theatre to young audiences. Indeed, this would be the perfect play for a school to come and observe. All of this said, there is some very high quality acting and directing in this production that will appeal to adult audiences as well. Because Dave Barry has his hand in the concept and writing of this universe, there is plenty of guffaw-inducing comedy for the grown-ups.

Russell Ronnebaum is a fantastic music director. I have said this before: it is excellent to see that The Rogue values music as an essential piece of their Art, and actively strives to weave live music into their productions. I found the live sound effects such as the rainstick and thunder sheet to be a great deal of fun. PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is best described as a "play with music." Some of the actors are obviously skilled vocalists, while others are stronger on the theatrical side. My one observation here is that at times the balance and timing weren't always in sync because of the distance between actors and musicians. However, the music product was wonderful and perfectly blended with the onstage action.

Rafael Acuña is a joy to watch as Grempkin & others. He is a firecracker onstage with buoyant stage presence and flair. I am familiar with Acuña's musical theatre work, but this is the first play I have seen him in. He does not disappoint. Chelsea Bowdren is charming as Smee, particularly during her "ukulele number." Hunter Hnat as Boy (or rather Peter Pan, since this is a prequel to that story) is the perfect choice for his role. Daring, rebellious, and full of optimism, Hnat's is the story we are following as the audience. And his performance grounds the show's energy.

Christopher Johnson's performance as Mrs. Bumbrake is equal parts charming and hilarious. My daughter (who attended with me) really enjoyed this character. Arnie Krauss as Alf adds gravitas to the proceedings, but you can also tell he is having the time of his life with the comedy. Joseph McGrath plays the more serious role of Lord Leonard Aster. I particularly enjoyed his relationship with Peter and Molly at the end of the play. That was a moving scene.

Speaking of Molly, Chelsey Jean Smith is an excellent choice for this character. I will let you discover her ties to Peter Pan lore (among other surprises) when you see the play for yourself. Smith portrays both the spunk and stubbornness of a 13-year-old girl and is very easy to relate to. This is the second time I have seen PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, with the first being at Fountain Hills Theatre in Phoenix. Both productions were fantastic. This version at The Rogue takes an imaginative, minimalistic approach, with many actors being onstage for most of the play. It is a brilliant production. Tickets: theroguetheatre.org. Photos: The Rogue Theatre.

