Scottsdale Family Artsfest Brings Art Experiences For All Ages To Civic Center This March

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest returns for the fourth year on March 6 and 7, 2026, bringing two days of performances, interactive art experiences and family-friendly activities to the Scottsdale Civic Center.

The free festival celebrates the creativity of Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) students and engages the broader community through hands-on arts experiences. After three inaugural years at ASU SkySong, this year's Family ArtsFest moves to Scottsdale Civic Center, expanding opportunities for families and community members to gather, create and connect in the heart of downtown Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest will feature live music and performances, interactive art workshops, student art exhibitions, community activities and a variety of local food and dessert trucks throughout the weekend.

“Family ArtsFest has become an important milestone for arts education,” said Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “Thanks to our long-standing partnership with Scottsdale Unified School District, Family ArtsFest allows us to showcase the amazing creative work of more than a thousand students each year, while raising money for Scottsdale Community Partners.”

Throughout the festival, attendees can enjoy live music and performances by SUSD choirs, bands, theater groups and orchestras. All performances will take place at the Civic Center's 360 Stage, including a special family-friendly show by Arizona Opera.

Interactive art workshops, hosted by Scottsdale Arts and community partners, invite participants of all ages to explore their creativity. These workshops are designed for artists of all experience levels to create in a welcoming, hands-on environment.

ArtsFest will also include activities led by City of Scottsdale departments and community partners. Families can play games with Parks & Recreation, learn about environmental stewardship with Solid Waste, explore literacy initiatives with Library Services and participate in hands-on activities from other local arts and culture organizations.

Attendees can also view art exhibitions, featuring work from more than 1,000 SUSD elementary, middle and high school students, highlighting a wide range of artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media. The exhibitions celebrate the passion, creativity and dedication of young artists from across the district.

In addition, Scottsdale Community Partners will host its annual Alli Ortega Empty Bowls Fundraiser. Bowls crafted by SUSD students and members of the Scottsdale community will be available for purchase, along with an online auction featuring class bowls, art and donated goods. Proceeds from the fundraiser support Scottsdale Community Partners programs, in partnership with City of Scottsdale Human Services, including Vista del Camino Food Bank, Back-to-School and Healthy Packs weekend food programs for SUSD students.

Dr. Scott Menzel, superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District, said SUSD is looking forward to ArtFest at the new location, where the district will continue elevating the artistic talent of its students.

“Arts education is essential to helping young people discover who they are and what they can achieve, and this festival showcases the very best of that creative spirit throughout our district,” Menzel said. “We are deeply grateful for the City of Scottdale and all our community partners who come together to help make this showcase possible. Their continued support, collaboration and belief in the power of arts education allow our students to shine and ensure that this event remains a vibrant celebration.”

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest will run March 6–7, 2026, at Scottsdale Civic Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.