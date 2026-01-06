The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present 2026 Richard P. Stahl Festival Of New American Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the 28th Annual Richard P. Stahl Festival of New American Theatre, taking place January 9-25, 2026, at the Judith Hardes Theatre. This year's festival continues the Company's longstanding commitment to amplifying new voices and expanding the canon of American theatre.

The 2026 Festival will feature an exciting lineup of events that showcase the journey from page to stage, including a play reading, two musical readings, two Composer Lyricist Cabarets, a Choreography Lab, the beloved 24-Hour Theatre Project, a Design Panel, and a collaboration with Spotlight Youth Theatre for the First Draft Series: Young Playwrights.

New for 2026, the Festival introduces an improvised musical experience, [title to be determined]: An Improvised Musical, a truly one-night-only event where audiences will witness a brand-new musical created live before their eyes.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming artists back for the 2026 Festival as well as hosting new up-and-coming talent from around the country and from the Arizona arts community," said Michelle Chin, the Festival Director. "This year's Festival highlights unique themes across all of our works and is a celebration of the development process at every level: with pieces that have been refined over the last decade to works being created right in front of you."

Festival Highlights Include:

Falls - Play Reading

Playwright: Colm Summers

A father diagnosed with Parkinsons fights to hold onto his relationship with his son as their roles reverse in a tender, funny story of care and forgiveness.

The 24-Hour Theatre Project

Artist Drawing: January 9 at 7:00 pm and Performance: January 10 at 7:00 pm

Four playwrights randomly paired with directors and actors to create, rehearse, and perform brand-new short plays in just 24 hours.

Composer Lyricist Cabarets

Featuring Danny Feldman (January 16 and 18) and Amanda D'Archangelis & Sami Horneff (January 16 and 18)

45-minute sets followed by talkbacks with the artists.

[title to be determined]: An Improvised Musical - NEW FOR 2026

January 17 at 5:30 pm

Artists gather audience suggestions to improvise a complete musical-music, lyrics, and dialogue in real time.

Fly Fly Fly - Musical Reading

Composer, Lyricist, and Bookwriter: Katie Brady and Co-composer: Eric Powers

January 17 at 7:30 pm and January 18 at 2:00 pm

When a magical pop-up book brings her children home, an empty-nester must decide whether to cling to the comfortable past or embrace the unwritten future.

Choreography Lab

January 23 at 7:30 pm and January 25 at 5:30 pm

Two choreographers interpret the same song from a new musical, showcasing the transformative power of movement.

First Draft Series: Young Playwrights (in collaboration with Spotlight Youth Theatre)

January 24 & 25 at 10:00 am

Featuring winners of Spotlight Youth Theatre's 2025-2026 Playfest playwriting competition.

New Works Design Panel - Featuring Fly Fly Fly

January 24 at 5:30 pm

Designers discuss their creative process and vision for bringing new works to life.

An Optimist's Guide to the Dark Ages - Musical Reading

Bookwriter and Lyricist: Chris Dimond and Composer: Michael Kooman

January 24 at 7:30 pm and January 25 at 2:00 pm

The world's only optimist sets out to end the Dark Ages in this hilarious musical adventure.

All Festival events will be held at the Judith Hardes Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at phoenixtheatre.com/engage-learn/the-festival-of-new-american-theatre/.