The Great AZ Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Fall Productions

The Great AZ Puppet Theater has announced its upcoming lineup of productions for the fall.

Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee

Saturday, November 14 at 10:00am

Special Guest Artists Z Puppets Rosenschnoz present a fun, family-friendly sing-a-long to help keep an endangered language alive. Sing loud and proud with Turtle and Wabbit! Through catchy songs and fun storytelling, award-winning Minneapolis performers Chris Griffith (enrolled tribal member of the Cherokee Nation) and Shari Aronson lead an adventure in language reclamation.

Drive-in Puppet Show The Little Red Hen

Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am

Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick.



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

