The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season

Broadway Curious is hosted by Brenda Foley and Will Rogers with Musical Director Steve Hilderbrand.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. The venue opens its doors at 7:00pm for bar service and meet-and-greet with the artists.

Broadway Curious is hosted by Brenda Foley and Will Rogers with Musical Director Steve Hilderbrand. The series centers musical theatre as a catalyst for conversation, and invites different contributing artists every month to explore a unique topic through musical selections and conversation. The hosts guide the event and the audience is invited to participate. The series offers the community the opportunity to engage with and get to know local professional talent in a way that is not possible when they are onstage in full theatre productions.

The March 3rd event, The Ties That Bind, features Valley theatre favorites Damon J. Bolling and Maren Mascarelli along with powerhouse vocalist Cherish Forbes. Inspired by the disconnection of the pandemic era as well as political divisions, this event will delve into how we forge connections and what brings us together. The May 20th, Musical Eater, showcases standup comedian/former musical theatre ingenue Brandi Bigley, theatre performer Breona Conrad, and Argentinian zarzuela soprano Greta Skelly. To close out the season, this performance will be a celebration of food, folks, and fun.

After more than a decade based in New York, Foley's local work as producing artistic director for The Bridge Initiative is complemented by her _onstage credits including Arizona Theatre Company, iTheatre Collaborative, Tempe Center for the Arts, and Jewish Ensemble Theatre at Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Originally from Alabama, Rogers directed and produced theatre in Chicago for many years before relocating to Phoenix where he now works as creative producer and designer with The Bridge Initiative and Southwest Shakespeare Company. Musical Director Hildebrand is a long-time Valley pianist, singer, actor, and musical director who has performed with Phoenix Theatre Company, TheatreWorks, Stray Cat Theatre and serves as music leader at Unity of Phoenix Spiritual Center.

Broadway Curious is produced by The Bridge Initiative in collaboration with ASU Kerr and funded in part by a grant from Scottsdale Arts. Tickets are $25 general admission, $10 students at the box office (plus fees). More info and ticket links at bridgeinit.org/bc

PHOTO CREDIT: Laura Durant




