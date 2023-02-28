The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions

The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.

La Egoista, by 2022 NLPA winner Erlina Ortiz, will be produced this season at Actor's Theatre of Louisville. Other notable recent winners include Charise Castro Smith, co-writer of Disney hit "Encanto" (Golden Globe, Winner, Best Motion Picture, Animated), Benjamin Benne for "Alma," produced by Center Theatre Group (winner of American Blues Theater's Blue Ink Playwriting Award,) and Eliana Pipes for "Dream Hou$e" (winner of the Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Fellowship.)

Established in 1995, the National Latine Playwrights Award is unique in both its longevity and prescience. Of the past 27 recipients, 25 have gone on to productions across the United States and around the world.

To be eligible, Latine playwrights must live in the United States, its territories, or Mexico. Scripts may be in English, Spanish, or a combination of the two (Spanish scripts must be accompanied by an English translation). Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced, and not currently under option at the time of submission. The winner of the National Latine Playwrights Award will receive $2,500. The selection process for the award includes a national panel.

Full-length and one-act plays, with a minimum of 50 pages, on any subject will be accepted.

The winner will be notified approximately June 20, 2023. Application requirements include:

Submissions of a single script can be sent via email to NLPA@arizonatheatre.org.

Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

ATC's long history of recognizing Latine voices is echoed in its embrace of new work that does not neatly comport to genre, form, or subject. For more information, please visit ATC.org and follow the company on Facebook.

