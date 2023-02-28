Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions

La Egoista, by 2022 NLPA winner Erlina Ortiz, will be produced this season at Actor's Theatre of Louisville.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions

The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.

La Egoista, by 2022 NLPA winner Erlina Ortiz, will be produced this season at Actor's Theatre of Louisville. Other notable recent winners include Charise Castro Smith, co-writer of Disney hit "Encanto" (Golden Globe, Winner, Best Motion Picture, Animated), Benjamin Benne for "Alma," produced by Center Theatre Group (winner of American Blues Theater's Blue Ink Playwriting Award,) and Eliana Pipes for "Dream Hou$e" (winner of the Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Fellowship.)

Established in 1995, the National Latine Playwrights Award is unique in both its longevity and prescience. Of the past 27 recipients, 25 have gone on to productions across the United States and around the world.

To be eligible, Latine playwrights must live in the United States, its territories, or Mexico. Scripts may be in English, Spanish, or a combination of the two (Spanish scripts must be accompanied by an English translation). Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced, and not currently under option at the time of submission. The winner of the National Latine Playwrights Award will receive $2,500. The selection process for the award includes a national panel.

Full-length and one-act plays, with a minimum of 50 pages, on any subject will be accepted.

The winner will be notified approximately June 20, 2023. Application requirements include:

  • Submissions of a single script can be sent via email to NLPA@arizonatheatre.org.
  • Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

ATC's long history of recognizing Latine voices is echoed in its embrace of new work that does not neatly comport to genre, form, or subject. For more information, please visit ATC.org and follow the company on Facebook.

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 55th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State Theatre.




Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM Photo
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
Staging choices notwithstanding, Winding Road's production is a moving personal encounter. It recalls the existential confrontation we tend to ignore until we come of age: Do we choose love or fear? What happens if we compromise our mission for comfort and security? The proverbial clock nears midnight -- what becomes of me?
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Mo Photo
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.
The Bridge Initiatives BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season Photo
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.

More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9
February 27, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe celebrates women with a powerhouse musical for its 2022-23 Season finale, RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9, 2023.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next MonthDesert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
February 26, 2023

Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This SeasonThe Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
February 25, 2023

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOSTSouthwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
February 24, 2023

Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsZakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
February 24, 2023

A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.
share