THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Theatrikos

Theatrikos Theatre Company will continue its 2025 season with the hilarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis. The show is directed by Jan Rominger and runs May 8 through June 1 at the Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse in historic downtown Flagstaff.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong follows the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to put on a 1920s murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor. As the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, from sticking doors and misplaced props to missed lines and injured actors. The audience is treated to a masterclass in comedic catastrophe resulting in a highly physical comedy packed with mishaps and madcap mayhem.

Rominger shared, "I am so excited to direct this play for Theatrikos and our Flagstaff audience. It is the funniest play that I've ever seen and can't wait for our audience to enjoy this absurd farce."

The talented cast, including both seasoned Theatrikos veterans and fresh faces, is ready to deliver an unforgettable performance. Jacob Parafiniuk who plays Chris and Inspector Carter added, “I have seen this show on Broadway and Off-Broadway and it is an absolutely wonderful farce! It is so well written and the physical comedy is off the charts. This is going to be a fun one to bring to Flagstaff!”

