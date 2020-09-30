Susan Baker Appointed To Chandler Cultural Foundation Board

The Chandler Cultural Foundation announces the addition of community leader Susan Baker to its Managing Board.

The Chandler Cultural Foundation announces the addition of community leader Susan Baker to its Managing Board.

Appointed by Mayor Kevin Hartke, the marketing and public relations professional has dedicated her life to volunteerism and brings her expertise in broadcasting and marketing, particularly for large scale entertainment venues such as Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, the Arizona State Fair, and Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.

Susan began volunteering when she was in grammar school, helping at her the local hospital as a "candy striper." Inspired by helping others and strengthening her community, she has since served with a number of organizations and boards, including Fresh Start of the East Valley. and more than 25 years with the Fiesta Bowl where she is currently a Life Member.

"The motto I have tried to live my life by is 'To whom much is given, much is required,'" says Baker. "My passion is music - almost all forms - with a special love for jazz. Arizona is filled with the most amazing talent and so the opportunity for me to serve on the Chandler Center for the Arts Foundation board is both a joy and a privilege. As a resident of Chandler for over 30 years, I'm thrilled to bring my expertise and energy to this tremendous organization."

Baker's business acumen as a professional with Westinghouse Broadcasting and 3M led to a prolific career with entertainment venues. She served as advertising, media and marketing director for Harrah's Entertainment, Sundance Broadcasting, and the Arizona State Fair/Memorial Coliseum generating millions of dollars in revenue and winning numerous national awards for creative excellence.

She has been of immeasurable assistance in her volunteer roles with the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the House of Broadcasting, aiding in the communication and economic development efforts of the organizations she serves.

"Susan has such a warm, enthusiastic and creative personality," says Jeanne Forbis, Board Chair Chandler Cultural Foundation. "She understands the joy the arts give to our quality of life, and she knows how to inspire that enthusiasm in others. We are pleased to have her join the Board." About Chandler Center for the Arts The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists.

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.



