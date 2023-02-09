Spring Classical Performances Coming To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the roll of great classical performance this spring, including 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Yunchan Lim.

"We are excited to present some incredible classical performances this spring," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. "Balourdet Quartet and Academy of St Martin in the Fields are legacy groups grounding the series while Marc-André Hamelin brings a different, but still brilliant musicianship and technique to great works of established repertoire."

Starting off the spring classical performances is Marc-André Hamelin on February 22. Described as "a performer of near-superhuman technical prowess" by The New York Times, Hamelin has composed music throughout his career, with nearly 30 compositions to his name. He is also the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the German Record Critics' Association, and he has received seven Juno Awards and eleven Grammy nominations.

On Wednesday, March 8, Academy of St Martin in the Fields will be joined by the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy, Avi Avital.

"The exciting part of being a classical mandolin player is that it opens a wide field for creative freedom," Avital said in an interview with the San Diego Symphony. "When I commission new pieces and engage with different musical styles, I feel that I am bringing to light new faces of this unique instrument, uncovering what is hiding there."

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel continues on Tuesday, March 14, with "Mozart and Friends: Beethoven and Haydn" as Siegel's methodically rehearsed program explores Mozart's connections to Beethoven and Haydn.

The Balourdet Quartet shares the stage with Memphis Symphony Orchestra acting principal flutist Adam Sadberry on Wednesday, March 22. Sadberry is known for his radiant, lyrical playing, and he's committed to expanding the Black diaspora in the classical music world.

"Classical music is largely representative of European tradition. Even though there are several phenomenal Black composers and Black musicians that have come from Europe and have influenced what we have now, they're often ignored because they didn't fit the mold for the catalysts," said Sadberry on the "Unscripted Flute" podcast. "Classical music has always had that connection to blackness, and blackness has influenced so much of it."

Recipient of one of the preeminent international music achievements, 2022's Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim graces the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts stage on Friday, April 14. Lim has been taking home major awards from prominent piano competitions since 2018, when he was only 14 years old. Now just 18, he has performed across South Korea and currently studies at the Korea National University of Arts under Minsoo Sohn.

The 2022-23 season ends with Les Violons du Roy on Saturday, April 29. The chamber orchestra is joined by celebrated pianist Inon Barnatan for a night of "atmospheric effects" (The Washington Post) and breathtaking cinematics.

All concerts will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.