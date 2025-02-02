News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Silly Fun For Kids and Quirky Evenings Set for Adults At Great AZ Puppets

Learn more about the upcoming performances below!

By: Feb. 02, 2025
Silly Fun For Kids and Quirky Evenings Set for Adults At Great AZ Puppets Image
Great Arizona Puppets is set to present entertainment for both kids and adults this month. Learn more about the performances below!

February 13-16 and February 27-March 9

"THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE": A monkey, a pirate, and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rollicking and rambunctious original show. Recommended for ages 3 and up. Thursdays & Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm. Advance ticket purchase is required. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 years).

Friday, February 14 at 8pm & Saturday, February 15 at 6pm & 8pm

"LE CABARET DE MARIONETTE": Join us for a magical evening of wonder and enchantment! The Cabaret is an exciting and elegant blend of puppetry, sideshow, vaudeville, and music featuring special guest artist Rasputin's Marionettes (puppeteer Matt Scott) and an enticing array of other performances. Adults only, ages 21+. Advance ticket purchase is required. General admission $30; V.I.P. admission $60 (includes early entry, preferred seating, appetizers, and one pre-show drink).

Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





