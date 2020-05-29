Seth Tucker and PHX Stage to Present Garage Concert To Support The AriZoni Artists And Theatre Relief Fund

Seth Tucker in Partnership with PHX Stages - the top local source for theatre in the Phoenix metropolitan area - presents a special episode of Garage Concert in benefit of the ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence Theatre and Artist Relief Fund.

The Garage Concert Series premiered on March 24, 2020, and was devised as a way to keep the performing arts online and to help support artists whose projects had been canceled or were cut short by the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

A 48-minute online musical, episode five offers a parodical spin on high school reunions and unrequited love told by some of your favorite Broadway and film villains, and gay icons, with a special appearance by everyone's favorite Supreme Court Justice, RBG.

Featuring Tucker and 17 of the Valley's finest performers, the one-night-only event will air on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 7:00 PM on the PHX Stages Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PHXStages/). Sponsors for the event include Brock Pro Entertainment (https://www.brockpro.org), JALT Media (https://www.jaltmedia.org), and The Davis Alliance.

Audiences are invited to show their support to the Arizona theatre community by donating to the ariZoni relief fund and can donate anytime on the relief fund website (www.Zonis.RallyUp.com/ReliefFund).

The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and celebrate the theatrical arts in Arizona, established the AZ Theatre and Artist Relief Fund to support artists and theatres during the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is their hope that the fund will continue as an ongoing resource to the Phoenix arts community. Since its launch on April 3, 2020, the fund has raised over $7,500 in combined - raised and matched - funds. The organization will match dollar for dollar up to the first $5,000 in donated funds.

CAST INCLUDES: Seth Tucker, Kyle Sorrell, Katie Rodin, Kaitlynn Bluth, Alicia Ferrin, Rachel Redleaf, Erik Stefan Dunn Schneider, Noah Manumaleuga, Sarah Ambrose, Brianna McClure, Thomas Hastings, Kevin Fenderson, Brandi Bigley, Kade Bailey, Mary Ott, Cade Trotter, Teresa Murphy and Michael Schauble.

EPISODE 5 SPONSORS: Jacqueline Forero, The UBU Project, Sara Hoglund, Lynn Timmons Edwards, Bennett Smith, Kym Smith, Stephen Hardy, Addison Crawford, Sue & Sil Ontiveros, Jonice Bernard, Mary Ott, Nathanael Coe, Carol Rosensteel, Jamie Parnell, Stephen Hohendorf, Laura Anne Kenney, Stephen Edwards, Joan Mercer, Kristi Keller, Kelly Crews, Linda Yatso, Joanna Brace, Total Sound Productions, LLC , Melinda McClure, Leah Klein, Lee Pomush

