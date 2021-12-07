Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Returns To In-Person Events

This month, for the first time since early 2020, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will welcome visitors to attend, in person, popular returning events like Mystery in the Museum and Trivia Night @SMoCA.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, SMoCA has limited events to virtual participation. Now, in conjunction with new COVID-19 protocols for events, the museum will move back to in-person programming. At this time, the protocols will apply to events only, not regular museum admission.

"We are so happy to be bringing back fan-favorite programs Mystery in the Museum and Trivia Night @SMoCA in person," said Julie Ganas, SMoCA's curator of engagement and digital initiatives. "We are really looking forward to safely welcoming people back into the museum for SMoCA programs."

Mystery in the Museum will return Friday, Dec. 10, with a little Mayhem in the Museum. This adventure through SMoCA includes code-cracking and riddle-solving to break an accidental curse on the museum. It will include a cash bar all evening with snacks to follow.

A week later, on Friday, Dec. 17, comedian Anwar Newton will return to host Trivia Night @SMoCA: Holiday Edition, featuring holiday-themeda??movie, TV, and music references to test your pop culture IQ. Teams will compete to win prizes and in-person attendees will receive one free drink and snacks.

However, because in-person capacity is limited, Trivia Night will also be hybrid event with additional attendees participating virtually via Zoom.

"Our new hybrid option for select events is also a great way for us to invite patrons to enjoy SMoCA programs virtually from the comfort of their own home," Ganas said.

SMoCA will offer another hybrid event this month. On the winter solstice, Tuesday, Dec. 21, a Sunrise in the Skyspace event in James Turrell's "Knight Rise" will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats. Attendees will experience a moment of Zen and guided meditation from Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Tabkay.

As SMoCA returns to in-person events, safety will remain a priority. With that in mind, the museum is adopting COVID-19 policies for events that are similar to those currently used at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

These events will require proof of a valid negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours of the event. In lieu of a negative COVID-19 test, proof of valid full COVID-19 vaccination will be accepted.

"SMoCA is thrilled to offer in-person events again," said Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA director and chief curator. "This change will apply to events only, and at this time it will not be required for regular museum admission."

McCabe said the policies are intended to help both guests and staff feel safe during in-person events. More information about these policies can be found at SMoCA.org/event-entry-policy.

For information about these and other upcoming events, visit SMoCA.org/events. Admission is $10 for non-members; $7 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. View our safety protocols at SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.