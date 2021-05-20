Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Announces Upcoming Performances

The 2021-22 contemporary dance series at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will present groundbreaking movement to contemporary companies rooted in the classical form. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts aims to be the premier contemporary dance presenter of the Southwest and foster the growth of dance in the region. In addition to several public and private community programs, the Center provides professional development opportunities and platforms for locally based projects to debut.

This season, witness the emotional Flamenco Íntimo, the exquisite blend of Bharatanatyam and modern dance with Ashwini Ramaswamy, the fanciful MOMIX and the percussive soundscape of Dorrance Dance's tap.

Below is the schedule for four upcoming dance performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):



Flamenco Íntimo

Fridays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Experience rapid-fire footwork, passionate dance, virtuosic guitar and the soul-stirring vocals emblematic of flamenco. Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre brings together national flamenco dancers and musicians for eight unforgettable shows in the Center's intimate Stage 2 Theater on select Fridays and Saturdays in October. Both cabaret tables and theater seats will be available. To culminate this series, Chacón will perform works inspired by Spanish dance pioneers Lydia Torea, Adelino Fernandez, Laura Moya and Dini Roman on Oct. 29 and 30, 2021. These performances will be followed by a panel discussion with performers who will share their stories about these trailblazing artists and their legacy. Additionally, a Flamenco por la Familia show will be offered at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, as part of the Center's Family Series. This family-friendly performance incorporates storytelling, history and hands-on participation that all ages can enjoy.



Ashwini Ramaswamy: Let the Crows Come

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 8 p.m.

Evoking a ritual of Hinduism, "Let the Crows Come" uses the metaphor of crows as messengers for the living and guides for the departed. This dance for three features an original score by Prema Ramamurthy, Jace Clayton and Brent Arnold. The score will be played live by a hybrid musical ensemble of Carnatic classical, western classical and electronic musicians seated on stage with the dancers. "Let the Crows Come" evolved from a simple idea; when a DJ remixes a song, they maintain its essence while changing its trajectory. To Ramaswamy, this mutation is reminiscent of being a second-generation immigrant - a person that has been culturally remixed to fit into multiple places at once. Ramaswamy is an independent choreographer and choreographic associate with Ragamala Dance Company, whose work references ancient myths and ritualistic practices, global literature and poetry. Deepen your experience of the work with a virtual engagement opportunity led by Ramaswamy in advance of the show (details forthcoming).



MOMIX

40th Anniversary - VIVA MOMIX

Friday, March 11, 2022, 8 p.m.

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. MOMIX has been celebrated for its ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images, using props, light, shadow, humor and the human body. The program, called "VIVA MOMIX," celebrates the most memorable works from the last 40 years. Interested audience members can stay after the performance for an up-close and personal post-show talk back with company dancers.



Dorrance Dance

Friday, March 25, 2022, 8 p.m.

Founded in 2011 by MacArthur Fellow and artistic director Michelle Dorrance, Dorrance Dance aims to honor tap dance's uniquely beautiful history in a new and compelling context, not by stripping the form of its tradition, but by pushing it rhythmically, aesthetically and conceptually. Street, club and experimental dance forms - all of which are American dreams - awake to the sound of furious rhythms and find their boundaries missing. Tap dance, America's longest-standing indigenous jazz vernacular, is here to receive its due. Attendees can take part in a virtual talk with company members in advance of the performance for an insightful conversation on the work to be performed and the dancer's experiences. Additionally, limited seating available for a 60-minute student matinee performance at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022.