Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Where Classical Music Meets Contemporary Artists

The 2021-22 Virginia G. Piper Concert Series brings fresh perspectives on classical music to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members have a chance to grab their favorite seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 9, 2021.

This season's lineup highlights up-and-coming artists to provoke young audiences while engaging master artists at the pinnacle of their careers. From the Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov to Alexander Malofeev to the exceptionally accomplished Basel Chamber Orchestra the series includes solo recitals to orchestral performances. The classical series brings a meaningful lineup of diverse talents, including Grammy-nominated string quartet Aizuri Quartet, guitar and violin duo Jiji and Danbi Um, and internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter with Grammy-nominated string quartet Brooklyn Rider.



Below is the schedule of six upcoming Virginia G. Piper Concert Series performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):



Alexander Malofeev, piano

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, 2 p.m.

Now 19 years old, the "Russian genius" (Corriere della Sera) Alexander Malofeev made a name for himself at an early age, winning first prize at the Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians when he was only 13 years old.



Anne Sofie von Otter and Brooklyn Rider

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Joining forces for this unique cross-Atlantic collaboration are innovative mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and trailblazing string quartet Brooklyn Rider. Von Otter is a two-time Grammy Award-winner for best classical vocal performance. Brooklyn Rider's latest album, "Healing Modes," was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award. The evening's program is entitled "Songs of Love and Death: The Music of Franz Schubert & Rufus Wainwright." Scottsdale Arts is proudly a commissioning partner for new works created by Rufus Wainwright for this project.

Jiji, guitar, with Danbi Um, violin



Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 8 p.m.

Korean guitarist Jiji is an adventurous artist on both acoustic and electric guitar. Jiji performs an extensive range of music, from traditional to contemporary classical. Her impeccable musicianship combined with compelling stage presence and fascinating repertoire earned the First Prize at the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International competition. Violinist Danbi Um, a Menuhin International Violin Competition Silver Medalist, captivates audiences with her virtuosity, individual sound and interpretive sensitivity. Um was a recent top prizewinner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition.



Aizuri Quartet



Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Through its engaging and thought-provoking programs, branded by The New York Times as "genuinely exciting" and "imaginative," Aizuri Quartet has garnered critical acclaim for its flawless performances of the great masterpieces of the past. In 2018, the quartet's album "Blueprinting" received a Grammy nomination.



Basel Chamber Orchestra | Ian Bostridge, Tenor | Felix Klieser, French Horn

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

The joyfully collaborative Basel Chamber Orchestra joins with tenor Ian Bostridge and Felix Klieser, French horn, for this innovative program including Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings. Bostridge is well-known for his interpretations of Britten and was a key soloist in the 2013 Britten anniversary celebrations with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Klieser has been awarded the ECHO Klassik prize for best young artist and the Leonard Bernstein Award at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival.

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. He was also named Musical America's Artist of the Year for 2019.

Learn more at www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org.