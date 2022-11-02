Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces Holiday Lineup

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is known for its festive holiday performances, and this year's diverse offerings include everything from theatrical comedy to mariachi music to classical classics.

"Holiday spirit abounds with celebrations from around the world at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts," said Meribeth Reeves, managing director of the center. "From the islands of Hawaii and the virtuosic ukulele stylings of Jake Shimabukuro to the Irish holiday sounds of 'Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony' to the annual Scottsdale holiday tradition of 'Merri-Achi Christmas' with Mariachi Sol de Mexico, there is no better place to get into the holiday mood than at the center."

Holiday season performances begin on Nov. 26, when ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro returns to Scottsdale with supporting act Justin Kawika Young. In addition to his signature, non-holiday favorites, this special show will draw on a vibrant catalog of holiday classics, such as "We Three Kings," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "O Holy Night" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," alongside selections from his latest album, "Jake & Friends."

Bringing the center into December is Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female group in Irish history, which will be performing "Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony" on Dec. 3. From delicate traditional Irish carols to magnificent uplifting anthems, the performers from Celtic Woman will offer a wealth of seasonal music, such as new arrangements of "Silent Night" and the ancient Gaelic carol "Dia do Bheatha," from their holiday album "The Magic of Christmas."

The always popular Sippin' Series returns on Dec. 10 with Sippin' Series: Holiday Cocktails. Participants in this event will enjoy a variety of fun cocktails for the holiday season. Scottsdale Philharmonic's Holiday Concert follows on Dec. 11, featuring George Frideric Handel's "Messiah."

Capping off the holiday season is "A Merry-Achi Christmas" on Dec. 17. Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México bring treasured holiday favorites and selections from the mariachi songbook to the Virginia G. Piper stage.



Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.