SMoCA To Host Spring Opening Events in March

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) will celebrate the opening of a new exhibition, "Language in Times of Miscommunication," with a series of events March 3 and 4.

"Language in Times of Miscommunication" presents artworks by 18 artists who use various forms of language to critically examine the complexities of social reality during times of rampant miscommunication. The first people with an opportunity to view the exhibition are Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, who are invited to a special SMoCA Member Preview event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, before the exhibition opens to the general public.

However, anyone can reserve free tickets for the museum's Spring Opening Celebration later that night, Friday, March 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., for a chance to mingle with exhibition artists and fellow art lovers. The event also includes music by Miss Mixx in her Desert Disco Boxx, drinks from a cash bar and light bites and gelato from the Merkin Vineyards food truck.

"There's so much to look forward to for the Spring Opening Celebration; it's going to be a special one," said Julie Ganas, curator of engagement and digital initiatives for SMoCA. "For those who miss the Opening Celebration, the Artist Encounter the following day will be an intimate, informal way to experience the exhibition with the insights of select artists and the 'Language in Times of Miscommunication' curator, Lauren R. O'Connell."

Running from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, Artist Encounter: Language in Times of Miscommunication offers attendees an in-depth perspective on the artworks from the new exhibition. Free tickets are available with the purchase of regular museum admission that day.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new and exciting exhibition of nearly 20 artists who work in the critical space of language and art," said Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA director and chief curator. "'Language in Times of Miscommunication' features a diverse array of artists, mediums and subjects that all reflect the divisive and complicated moment we live in. We will celebrate with a fun-filled night of music, art and food!"

In addition to "Language in Times of Miscommunication," two ongoing exhibitions remain on view. "Inside Job: Staff Selections from the SMoCA Collection," is on view through April 30, and "Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels," featuring a site-specific installation that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space, is on view through Aug. 6. Additionally, the SMoCA Courtyard features Janel Garza's mural "Environ" and two public artworks: James Carpenter Studios' "Glass Scrim Wall" and James Turrell's "Knight Rise" skyspace.

Learn more about the exhibitions at SMoCA.org/exhibitions, and find details on the events at SMoCA.org/events.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $10-$12 for non-members; $7-$9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time and money by booking online at SMoCA.org.

SMoCA would like to thank the following partners and sponsors: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Adam and Iris Singer, Mark J. and Elizabeth L. Kogan Family Trust, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement, HonorHealth, Peggy Sharp, Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, Nancy and Robert Kravetz Philanthropic Fund, Valdes Group of Merrill Private Wealth, and Airpark Signs & Graphics.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational and outreach opportunities for the community, while fostering active engagement of individuals, businesses, education and government with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the city of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

SCOTTSDALE MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Founded in 1999 and named "Best Museum" by the Phoenix New Times in the 2022 Best of Phoenix awards, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) explores leading contemporary art, architecture and design. Global in its focus, the museum is a unique and vital cultural resource for the Southwest. Designed by award-winning architect Will Bruder, SMoCA's minimalist building (an ingenious renovation of a former movie theater) has five galleries for showcasing changing exhibitions and works from the museum's collection. The museum presents a wide variety of educational programs and special events for adults and families, including lectures, readings, performances, tours, workshops and classes. SMoCA also features an outdoor sculpture garden housing James Turrell's "Knight Rise," one of the renowned artist's public skyspaces, and "Scrim Wall," a monumental curtain of translucent glass panels by James Carpenter Design Associates. The museum's retail store, Shop@SMoCA, offers classic design objects and furnishings, contemporary jewelry, art and architecture books, and imaginative gifts for all occasions.