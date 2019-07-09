SISTER ACT Arrives At Arizona Broadway Theatre

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT), Arizona's Leader in Musical Theatre, brings the power of faith and friendship to Peoria with the fun-filled Sister Act, onstage July 26 - August 24.

The mob is after Deloris. The solution? Hide as a nun in a traditional convent! "Here Within These Walls," she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Deloris breathes new life into the church and community ("Take Me to Heaven"), but blows her cover. How is this Sister Act going to save her? A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

Sister Act is led by ABT newcomer Khadijah Rolle in the role of Deloris Van Cartier. Also making their ABT debuts are Lisa Franklin (Mother Superior), Matravius Avent (Curtis Jackson), Justin Parker (Eddie Souther), Alan Gonzalez (Pablo), Domeneque Claude (Sister Mary Patrick), Christy Welty (Sister Mary Theresa), Willie Marte (Ernie), and Ensemble members Alyssa Armstrong, Taylor Underwood, and Jazlynn Damasco.

Returning ABT alums Trisha Hart Ditsworth (Sister Mary Robert), Darren Friedman (Monsignor O'Hara), Matthew Mello (Joey), Kathi Osborne (Sister Mary Lazarus), Rachel Perin (Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours), Blair Beasley (Michelle), and Christie Dabreau (Tina) round out the cast.

When the wimples start quivering, the pinched mouths break into sunbeam smiles, and the nuns start rockin' to raise the Gothic rafters, all's right in the world of musical comedy at "Sister Act"! ~ THE NEW YORK TIMES

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre Box Office at (623) 776-8400.





