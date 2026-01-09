Great Arizona Puppet Theater Offers Family Fun And Adult Puppetry Events In January

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a series of special performances in January offering programming for both families and adult audiences at its Phoenix venue.

As a featured guest artist, Puppet Art Theater Company will present THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, performed by Art Grueneberger. Based on the classic folktale, the production follows three goats—Little Billy, his older sister Brittany, and their father Bruno—as they attempt to outwit a fearsome troll blocking their path to a field of green grass. The interactive puppet show is recommended for ages 3 and up and is designed for family audiences.

This special engagement is priced at $20 for adults ages 13 and up and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or through the theater’s website.

Later that same day, on Saturday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.), the theater will host the HAPPY 2026 ADULT PUPPET SLAM, an adults-only event recommended for audiences ages 18 and over. Hosted by Daisy and Jingles and featuring Puppet Art Theater Company alongside local guest performers, the Puppet Slam presents an evening of short-form puppetry ranging from humorous and surreal to artful and poignant. The event is funded in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

Tickets for the Adult Puppet Slam are $20 per person, with discounts available for members. Advance purchase is required.

In addition to these special events, Great Arizona Puppet Theater’s regular show schedule runs Thursdays and Fridays at 10:00 a.m., Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham Street in Phoenix.