REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by Scottsdale Players This Month

The production will run July 23 – August 1, 2021.

Jul. 20, 2021  

Inspired by the original 1936 fear film of the same name, Reefer Madness is a is a highly stylized and satirical political commentary that takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence.

This musical is performed by Scottsdale Community Players with actors ages 18-24.

This show is not recommended for children. Rated age 16+

Rundates: July 23 - August 1, 2021

Showtimes:

Friday July 23, 2021 - 07:00 PM

Saturday July 24, 2021 - 07:00 PM

Sunday July 25, 2021 - 02:00 PM

Friday July 30, 2021 - 07:00 PM

Saturday July 31, 2021 - 07:00 PM

Sunday August 1, 2021 - 02:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $22

Learn more at https://www.durantcom.com/press-item/scottsdale-players-present-reefer-madness-the-musical-july-23-august-1-2021/


