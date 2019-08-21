RAPUNZEL, THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, And More Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater:



September 4-15

"RAPUNZEL": A beautiful version of the classic tale about the maiden

with really long hair and the prince who loves her. In this unique show,

puppets and scenery appear from an antique trunk as the story unfolds.

Enchanting!



Saturday, September 7

PUPPET THEATER OPEN HOUSE FOR TEACHERS: Teachers! Come find out what's

happening at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater at this FREE open house!

There will be guided tours, information about field trips and workshops,

puppet making ideas, short performances and more. 4:00-7:00pm.



September 18-October 6

"THE THREE LITTLE PIGS": A hilarious and musical rendition of the

traditional story about the dangers of shoddy home construction and how

those pigs must face a big, bad, and very hungry (but not-so-smart) wolf.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for

children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in

Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and

additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





