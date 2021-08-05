RAPUNZEL Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

The story of "Rapunzel" has been announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater, August 18-29.

A beautiful version of the classic tale about the maiden with really long hair and the prince who loves her. In this unique show, puppets and scenery appear from an antique trunk as the story unfolds. Enchanting!



$12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org