Prescott Center For The Arts Receives An Anonymous $3M Donation

The amount nearly funds the entire capital campaign project announced in 2018.

Sep. 4, 2020  

Prescott Center for the Arts is honored to announced that an anonymous donor contributed $3M to the arts organization. The amount nearly funds the entire capital campaign project announced in 2018.

"We had put everything on hold. It didn't make sense to fundraise when there was such tremendous need in our community. We closed our doors on March 12th and have, as well as many others, suffered tremendous loss. By the end of June we knew it was time to do something to save our theater so we launched our Save Your Community Theater Campaign. The capital campaign was a long way from where we were thinking. We simply needed to keep our doors from closing for good. And then a miracle happens! We are shocked, humbled and incredibly grateful for this angel benefactor and for our community that continues to love and support Prescott Center for the Arts."



