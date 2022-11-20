Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale’s production of A Christmas Carol runs from December 1st through December 26th.

Nov. 20, 2022  

Hale Centre Theatre in downtown Gilbert has release production photos for their annual production of Charles Dickens', A Christmas Carol. Since receiving the award for "Best Christmas Production in Arizona," audiences have been lining up in Gilbert to see Scrooge and his ghostly visitors. It is their 20th season and it has become a family tradition for audiences and a must-see every holiday season, with each year bringing a little something different. Director David Hale Dietlein promises theater-goers a holiday treat! Hale's production of A Christmas Carol runs from December 1st through December 26th.

Check out the photos below!

In keeping with the season, the two casts are designated "Red" and "Green." The Red cast features seasoned actor Tim Dietlein as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Green cast is headed by local favorite, Rob Stuart. Both actors are reprising their roles from previous years and will definitely bring the "Bah Humbug" to Gilbert.

The Hale family tradition of presenting A Christmas Carol began with Ruth and Nathan Hale, who opened their first theater in Glendale, California. In 1965 the Hales and the Dietleins staged their first production of A Christmas Carol, establishing a legacy that flourishes to this day. Director and Owner, David Dietlein has received numerous awards for his artistic achievements and has directed every production of A Christmas Carol since he opened the Gilbert theater in 2003.

The annual holiday classic is a musical version of Dickens' tale of the Christmas ghosts, who visit the thoroughly unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the error of his ways. The spirits transform Ebenezer's life, serving to remind us that it is never too late to change for the better. It's a message of hope and renewal that holds a special place in our hearts every holiday season. This stunning production is a visual and sensory delight, featuring local talent of singers, dancers and actors. Soaring music, special effects, stunning costumes and sets will thrill audience members of all ages.

Performances are at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays and select weekdays at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $42 to $60 for adults, $28 to $45 for youth. Group Discounts for 10+ tickets are available at $35 on showings through December 14th. The shows sell out quickly, so purchase your tickets by calling the box office at 480-497-1181 or by visiting the theater's website at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.

A gem of a theater, the Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Gilbert's Heritage District, across the street from the Gilbert Water Tower Park. Several restaurants and ample free parking are located nearby. This is the perfect outing for the whole family!

Photo Credit: Nick Woodward-Shaw

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tim Dietlein

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tim Dietlein

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tim Dietlein

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tim Dietlein

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tim Dietlein

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Rob Stuart

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Rob Stuart

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A Christmas Carol




Guest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater Photo
Guest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show 'Navajo Highways.' Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).
Arizona Theatre Company Names Matt August Artistic Director Photo
Arizona Theatre Company Names Matt August Artistic Director
Arizona Theatre Company has announced that Matt August has been named the Kasser Family Artistic Director of the 55-year-old professional theatre company.
BODYTRAFFIC Dance Company Presents A Performance Full Of Invention, Attitude, And Urban Ed Photo
BODYTRAFFIC Dance Company Presents A Performance Full Of Invention, Attitude, And Urban Edge
​​​​​​​BODYTRAFFIC will be making its marvelous return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9.
Feature: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA- Acts Of Conscience And Support On Behalf Of The People Photo
Feature: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA- Acts Of Conscience And Support On Behalf Of The People Of Ukraine
Hsuan Yu Pan's THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA captures the human dimension of the tragedy in Ukraine and the response of New York's community of artists to raise awareness and support. The film will be showcased on December 16th at the Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn.

More Hot Stories For You


Guest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet TheaterGuest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
November 18, 2022

Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show 'Navajo Highways.' Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).
Arizona Theatre Company Names Matt August Artistic DirectorArizona Theatre Company Names Matt August Artistic Director
November 17, 2022

Arizona Theatre Company has announced that Matt August has been named the Kasser Family Artistic Director of the 55-year-old professional theatre company.
BODYTRAFFIC Dance Company Presents A Performance Full Of Invention, Attitude, And Urban EdgeBODYTRAFFIC Dance Company Presents A Performance Full Of Invention, Attitude, And Urban Edge
November 16, 2022

​​​​​​​BODYTRAFFIC will be making its marvelous return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9.
Greasepaint Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next MonthGreasepaint Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Month
November 16, 2022

Be our guest and join Greasepaint as they present the Disney classic BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This family favorite runs December 9-18, 2022.
The Emerson String Quartet Will Perform in Scottsdale as Part Of Their Final TourThe Emerson String Quartet Will Perform in Scottsdale as Part Of Their Final Tour
November 16, 2022

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, and the musicians will perform on Dec. 2 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts as part of their final tour. 