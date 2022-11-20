Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Centre Theatre in downtown Gilbert has release production photos for their annual production of Charles Dickens', A Christmas Carol. Since receiving the award for "Best Christmas Production in Arizona," audiences have been lining up in Gilbert to see Scrooge and his ghostly visitors. It is their 20th season and it has become a family tradition for audiences and a must-see every holiday season, with each year bringing a little something different. Director David Hale Dietlein promises theater-goers a holiday treat! Hale's production of A Christmas Carol runs from December 1st through December 26th.

Check out the photos below!

In keeping with the season, the two casts are designated "Red" and "Green." The Red cast features seasoned actor Tim Dietlein as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Green cast is headed by local favorite, Rob Stuart. Both actors are reprising their roles from previous years and will definitely bring the "Bah Humbug" to Gilbert.

The Hale family tradition of presenting A Christmas Carol began with Ruth and Nathan Hale, who opened their first theater in Glendale, California. In 1965 the Hales and the Dietleins staged their first production of A Christmas Carol, establishing a legacy that flourishes to this day. Director and Owner, David Dietlein has received numerous awards for his artistic achievements and has directed every production of A Christmas Carol since he opened the Gilbert theater in 2003.

The annual holiday classic is a musical version of Dickens' tale of the Christmas ghosts, who visit the thoroughly unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the error of his ways. The spirits transform Ebenezer's life, serving to remind us that it is never too late to change for the better. It's a message of hope and renewal that holds a special place in our hearts every holiday season. This stunning production is a visual and sensory delight, featuring local talent of singers, dancers and actors. Soaring music, special effects, stunning costumes and sets will thrill audience members of all ages.

Performances are at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays and select weekdays at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $42 to $60 for adults, $28 to $45 for youth. Group Discounts for 10+ tickets are available at $35 on showings through December 14th. The shows sell out quickly, so purchase your tickets by calling the box office at 480-497-1181 or by visiting the theater's website at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.

A gem of a theater, the Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Gilbert's Heritage District, across the street from the Gilbert Water Tower Park. Several restaurants and ample free parking are located nearby. This is the perfect outing for the whole family!

Photo Credit: Nick Woodward-Shaw