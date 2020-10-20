Photo Flash: First Look at 4 ON THE FLOOR at Fountain Hills Theater

4 on the Floor will play Nov. 13 -22, 2020.

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the new musical comedy, 4 on the Floor. This production will be presented on our wonderful outdoor stage courtesy of Kern Entertainment with in-car seating and sound as well as ground level seating on 'The Lawn'.

Four auto mechanics in 1969 want to become a rock and roll band, but all they know is cars, chrome and chicks! Well...they say sing what you know! While the boys spend their days repairing and singing about cars and dreaming about their calendar girls, this high energy tribute musical features some of the best rock and roll car songs of all time including 409, Hey, Little Cobra, Hot Rod Lincoln, Little Old Lady from Pasadena and many, many more.

Author and Director Peter J. Hill was listening to an NPR report about popular American music. As expected the number one subject of American music is love. Number two was cars!!! This is unique in the world. Surely Hill thought, there must be a musical revue that featured the American Hot Rod songbook, but to his surprise, there was not. Setting the story in 1969, he created a tribute show that hits on all cylinders of the big hot rod songs of the 50's and 60's, but also includes little known car songs like Under the Wrench, Grandpa's Advice, One Piece at a Time and The Duct Tape Madrigal.

Patrons may remain in their cars listen to the production through their FM radios or sit outside their cars and 'tailgate'. Seats will also be available on 'The Lawn' in front of the stage. The theater will practice social distancing seating. Masks will be required for those outside their vehicles. FHT's outdoor stage is provided by and sponsored by Kern Entertainment.

4 on the Floor is directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams. 4 on the Floor stars Ben Alker, Raelyn Burkhart, Megan Farinella, Brian Hoffman, Henry Male, Jerimiah Power, Fallon Smith, Kori Stearns and William Wadsworth.

4 on the Floor will play Nov. 13 -22, 2020. Performances are Fridays & Saturdays 7:30PM & Sun. at 2PM.

