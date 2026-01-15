Phoenix Musical Theatre Artists Unite to Support Underserved Dancers In February

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix invites the community to an inspiring evening of music, performance, and philanthropy with its 6th Annual Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM at ASU Kerr Cultural Center.

This one-night only cabaret style performance brings together some of the Valley's most celebrated musical theatre artists from The Phoenix Theatre Company and Arizona Broadway Theatre for an evening that blends show stopping entertainment with meaningful community impact.

Audiences will enjoy iconic songs from beloved movie musicals, spanning classic film favorites to contemporary Broadway inspired cinematic hits. The evening promises powerful vocals, heartfelt performances, and a shared celebration of Arizona's vibrant performing arts community.

The fundraiser showcases an exciting lineup of acclaimed performers including Seth Tucker, Sime Kosta, Brenda Foley, Toby Taylor, Sydney Davis, Sarah Cleeland, Chris Elliott, Shani Barrett, Lucy Glow, Cherish Forbes, Hahnah Christianson, Savannah Alfred, and Sara Sanderson, uniting some of the Valley's most dynamic voices for an unforgettable night on stage.

Proceeds from the event directly support Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's PLIÉS Program, a cornerstone initiative providing free and scholarship based ballet training to underserved students, while also sustaining the organization's free ballet classes for seniors and free programs designed to introduce boys to ballet and creative movement. Together, these programs expand access to high quality dance education while promoting wellness, confidence, and lifelong engagement with the arts.

“This event allows us to celebrate extraordinary local artists while directly supporting ballet programs that serve our community across generations,” said Ian Parsons, Director of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. “PLIÉS programs reflect our commitment to access, inclusion, and the lifelong benefits of dance.”

Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early for this intimate and uplifting evening that pairs artistic excellence with meaningful community benefit.

EVENT DETAILS

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix

6th Annual Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM

ASU Kerr Cultural Center

6110 N. Scottsdale Road

Tickets starting at $75

For tickets and more information, visit balletheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364