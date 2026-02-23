Scottsdale Philharmonic Unveils Program for March Concert

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to experience “A Rhapsody of Passion and Elegance” at its next concert on Sunday, March 22. This concert features Rachmaninoff's “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Borodin's “Symphony No.3”, Bizet's “March of The Toreadors”, Verdi's “Anvil Chorus” and Rossini's “Una voce poco fa.”

“We had another sell-out concert on Feb. 15, and are looking forward to sharing this beautiful music at our March 22 performance,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

In addition to the March 22 concert, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following dates for its 2026 spring season—Sundays May 3 and June 28. “Our June 28 concert will feature our 250th Independence Day celebration,” says Partridge. “Because this will be a very popular concert, we will be performing it also on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to announce our new Summer Series Program including a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 28 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.

All concerts for the 2026 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.

“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.

“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program' to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children's concert program.”

Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you're passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”

Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.