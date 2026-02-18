Scottsdale Arts to Host Array of Outdoor Events in March

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scottsdale Arts welcomes the warming weather with a lineup of fun outdoor events, programs and performances in March.

Scottsdale Arts' longest-running concert series, Sun & Sounds, is back and better than ever during the 50th anniversary season. Every Sunday, audiences can enjoy free live music, dozens of crafty and artistic vendors via the Merchantile Market, an expanded food footprint and a cocktail bar. Scottsdale Civic Center continues the outdoor music performances with amphitheater concerts by Trampled by Turtles on March 14 and Trombone Shorty on March 20.

The Civic Center's verdant spaces will also host a few festivals in March. For wine connoisseurs, We-Ko-Pa Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival returns on March 21 for another round of seminars, live music and gourmet food trucks. And those looking for family-friendly events can visit Scottsdale Family ArtsFest on March 6 and 7. This free, two-day festival of creativity includes performances, interactive demonstrations, creative interventions and culinary delights from local food trucks.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

Sun & Sounds | Megan Diana and Nolan McKelvey

Sunday, March 1, 2026, noon (market opens at 10 a.m.)

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest

Friday, March 6, 2026, 5–9 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

Paquito D’Rivera

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $52

Sun & Sounds | Lunes and Bolero Jonze

Sunday, March 8, 2026, noon

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

Films.Dance Screening

Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $23

Neko Case | Supporting Artist: Destroyer

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $55

Fran Lebowitz

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $45

Trampled by Turtles | Supporting Artist Wild Horses

Saturday, March 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $59

Sun & Sounds | Mo Maduro and Mario Why

Sunday, March 15, 2026, noon

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Friday, March 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $85

Telling Your Story Through Abstract Forms

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Tickets: Free

We-Ko-Pa Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 1 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $65

Sun & Sounds | Silver Lake Rodeo and Jerusafunk

Sunday, March 22, 2026, noon

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra | The Wayfarer’s Hope

Sunday, March 22, 2026, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $20

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel | Music of Joy and Peace

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $34

Sunrise Hike at Papago Park with Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:19 a.m.

Offsite: Papago Park

Tickets: Free

Meditation with Jacob Jonas

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: Free

Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $31

Sun & Sounds | Ang Sirena and Jaleo

Sunday, March 29, 2026, noon

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets: Free

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ “BIRDMAN LIVE”

Sunday, March 29, 2026, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $45

LOOKING AHEAD

Cycle the Arts – 20th Anniversary!

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Tickets: Free (RSVP link coming mid-March)

EXHIBITIONS

Mark + Making | Selections from the SMoCA Collection

Opening March 21, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

Tender Alchemy: Beth Ames Swartz and Julianne Swartz

March 21–Aug. 23, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

Squidsoup • Infinite •

June 28, 2025–Aug. 30, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

Teaching Artists

Jan. 30–April 19, 2026

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

Modern Messages: Ahchipaptunhe and Jacob A. Meders

Jan. 9–March 31, 2026

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

SMoCA _____ space Installations

March 8–Sep. 7, 2025

Oct. 11, 2025–March 8, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Free

For more information and tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.