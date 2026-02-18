 tracker
Scottsdale Arts to Host Array of Outdoor Events in March

Scottsdale Arts welcomes the warming weather with a lineup of fun outdoor events, programs and performances in March.

By: Feb. 18, 2026
Scottsdale Arts' longest-running concert series, Sun & Sounds, is back and better than ever during the 50th anniversary season. Every Sunday, audiences can enjoy free live music, dozens of crafty and artistic vendors via the Merchantile Market, an expanded food footprint and a cocktail bar. Scottsdale Civic Center continues the outdoor music performances with amphitheater concerts by Trampled by Turtles on March 14 and Trombone Shorty on March 20.  

The Civic Center's verdant spaces will also host a few festivals in March. For wine connoisseurs, We-Ko-Pa Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival returns on March 21 for another round of seminars, live music and gourmet food trucks. And those looking for family-friendly events can visit Scottsdale Family ArtsFest on March 6 and 7. This free, two-day festival of creativity includes performances, interactive demonstrations, creative interventions and culinary delights from local food trucks. 

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information. 

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

Sun & Sounds | Megan Diana and Nolan McKelvey

Sunday, March 1, 2026, noon (market opens at 10 a.m.)
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest

Friday, March 6, 2026, 5–9 p.m.
Saturday, March 7, 2026, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

Paquito D’Rivera

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $52

Sun & Sounds | Lunes and Bolero Jonze

Sunday, March 8, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

Films.Dance Screening

Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: $23

Neko Case | Supporting Artist: Destroyer

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $55

Fran Lebowitz

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $45

Trampled by Turtles | Supporting Artist Wild Horses

Saturday, March 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $59

Sun & Sounds | Mo Maduro and Mario Why

Sunday, March 15, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Friday, March 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $85

Telling Your Story Through Abstract Forms

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Tickets: Free

We-Ko-Pa Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 1 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $65

Sun & Sounds | Silver Lake Rodeo and Jerusafunk

Sunday, March 22, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra | The Wayfarer’s Hope

Sunday, March 22, 2026, 4 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $20

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel | Music of Joy and Peace

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $34

Sunrise Hike at Papago Park with Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:19 a.m.
Offsite: Papago Park
Tickets: Free

Meditation with Jacob Jonas

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: Free

Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $31

Sun & Sounds | Ang Sirena and Jaleo

Sunday, March 29, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ “BIRDMAN LIVE”

Sunday, March 29, 2026, 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $45

LOOKING AHEAD

Cycle the Arts – 20th Anniversary!

Sunday, April 19, 2026
Tickets: Free (RSVP link coming mid-March)

EXHIBITIONS

Mark + Making | Selections from the SMoCA Collection

Opening March 21, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16

Tender Alchemy: Beth Ames Swartz and Julianne Swartz

March 21–Aug. 23, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16

Squidsoup • Infinite •

June 28, 2025–Aug. 30, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16

Teaching Artists

Jan. 30–April 19, 2026
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Free

Modern Messages: Ahchipaptunhe and Jacob A. Meders

Jan. 9–March 31, 2026
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Free

SMoCA _____ space Installations

March 8–Sep. 7, 2025
Oct. 11, 2025–March 8, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Free

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing
Various locations throughout Scottsdale
Free

For more information and tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.




