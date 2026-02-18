Scottsdale Arts to Host Array of Outdoor Events in March

Scottsdale Arts welcomes the warming weather with a lineup of fun outdoor events, programs and performances in March.
Scottsdale Arts' longest-running concert series, Sun & Sounds, is back and better than ever during the 50th anniversary season. Every Sunday, audiences can enjoy free live music, dozens of crafty and artistic vendors via the Merchantile Market, an expanded food footprint and a cocktail bar. Scottsdale Civic Center continues the outdoor music performances with amphitheater concerts by Trampled by Turtles on March 14 and Trombone Shorty on March 20.
The Civic Center's verdant spaces will also host a few festivals in March. For wine connoisseurs, We-Ko-Pa Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival returns on March 21 for another round of seminars, live music and gourmet food trucks. And those looking for family-friendly events can visit Scottsdale Family ArtsFest on March 6 and 7. This free, two-day festival of creativity includes performances, interactive demonstrations, creative interventions and culinary delights from local food trucks.
The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.
Sunday, March 1, 2026, noon (market opens at 10 a.m.)
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Friday, March 6, 2026, 5–9 p.m.
Saturday, March 7, 2026, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $52
Sunday, March 8, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: $23
Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $55
Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $45
Saturday, March 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $59
Sunday, March 15, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Friday, March 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $85
Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Tickets: Free
Saturday, March 21, 2026, 1 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $65
Sunday, March 22, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Sunday, March 22, 2026, 4 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $20
Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $34
Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:19 a.m.
Offsite: Papago Park
Tickets: Free
Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: Free
Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $31
Sunday, March 29, 2026, noon
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets: Free
Sunday, March 29, 2026, 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $45
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Tickets: Free (RSVP link coming mid-March)
Opening March 21, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
March 21–Aug. 23, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
June 28, 2025–Aug. 30, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
Jan. 30–April 19, 2026
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Free
Jan. 9–March 31, 2026
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Free
March 8–Sep. 7, 2025
Oct. 11, 2025–March 8, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Free
Ongoing
Various locations throughout Scottsdale
Free
For more information and tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.
