Phoenix Boys Choir Performs SOUND OF ASCENT Next Month

The Phoenix Boys Choir will perform SOUNDS OF ASCENT with members of the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus next month.

SOUNDS OF ASCENT will be held March 16, 2:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road in Carefree and March 17, 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central in Phoenix. Tickets for the March 17 performance are $30 adults/$10 for youth 12 and under and are on sale at boyschoir.org Tickets are free for March 16th performance at Pinnacle Presbyterian.

The centerpiece of SOUNDS OF ASCENT will be Handel's magnificent Coronation Anthems with spellbinding a cappella and instrumental performances. Over 85 voices comprised of Phoenix Boys Choir and the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir will perform, led by PBC Artistic Director Herbert Washington.

The program will also feature the world premiere of Foreign Lands, by Polish composer Zuzanna Koziej. This delightful new piece for treble voices was awarded the 3rd-place prize in our 2023 New Works Rising Choral Composition Competition.