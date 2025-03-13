PHANTOM Comes to Arizona Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Broadway Theatre is now presenting Phantom, with book by Arthur Kopit and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, on stage through April 10, 2025. Valley audiences will step into the mystery and romance of Phantom, full of haunting melodies and a captivating story.

Phantom is a musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux's famous novel “The Phantom of the Opera.” The musical follows the plot written by Leroux while providing deeper insight into the characters, including their motivation and backstories.

The lesser-known musical takes a deeper look at Erik, also known as the Phantom, and how he came to be a tortured musical genius living in the shadows of the Paris Opera House. As Erik falls for the beautiful and talented Christine, his drive to avenge injustice sets in motion a series of events that lead to the revelation of his past and his tragic demise. Phantom is a mesmerizing tale of unrequited love and passion that will enchant and thrill audiences.

“One of the things that drew me to this musical is the story of human perseverance,” said Kiel Klaphake, Phantom director. “I am captivated by the story of a misunderstood person as they try to find a place in the world. It is a compelling struggle many people can understand. Watching how someone who is mistreated transforms into a monster says a lot about us as a society. Had someone shown the main character some compassion or offered support, how would the events have unfolded differently?”

In Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of Phantom, the main character will be portrayed by Phoenix resident, Jamie Parnell. This is the second time he has embodied the complex character.

“Jamie was in the previous production of Phantom 15 years ago,” said Klaphake. “He's incredibly talented and will bring his bold baritone and dramatic acting to this character. Audiences will also be entranced by the special effects incorporated in this show to make it a theatrical experience unlike any other.”

In addition to Parnell, the Arizona Broadway Theatre cast includes Sophia Masterson as Christine Daeé; Henry Thrasher as Phillippe, Count de Chandon; Ivana Martinic as Carlotta; and James A. Rio as Gerard Carriere. Ensemble cast members include Brody Awalt, Tyler Begnoche, Hannah Bentley, Erin Burtchaell, Darren Friedman, Adam Guinn, Adam Hainsel, Alec Lobe, Abby Scalici, Addison Schuh and Logan Reeder.

While different from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, this version of the beloved story of Phantom features a score that blends classical and contemporary musical theatre styles while providing a fresh take on one of literature's most iconic characters.

“After seeing Phantom, I hope audiences have a better appreciation for the part we all play in other people's lives,” Klaphake concluded. “We can have a tremendous impact on others – in both good and bad ways. Perhaps after seeing this show, people will try to understand and accept each other more and judge a little less.”

Unlike any other theatre in the Valley, Arizona Broadway Theatre provides an all-encompassing experience combining world-class dining and entertainment. For each show, an award-winning chef and culinary team create a custom food and beverage menu to complement the production.

