PETER RABBIT Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Performances are Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

Mar. 16, 2022  

Naughty Peter disobeys his mother and sets off to find adventure (and lunch!) in Mr. McGregor's garden in this popular version of Beatrix Potter's most famous tale, told with adorable hand puppets, music and movement -- no words!

SHOWTIMES: Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 2 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



