PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Fountain Hills Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fountain Hills Theater will present Peter and the Starcatcher in March. Adapted from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, this exuberantly funny comedy wildly upends the century-old story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. From pirates and tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair…and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Peter and the Starcatcher is directed by Valerie Tanner, choreographed by Andrew McDuff and presented through Special Arrangement with Musical Theater International. Rated PG.

Peter and the Starcatcher will play Mar. 28-Apr. 13, 2025. All performances take place at Fountain Hills Theater on the Mainstage, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Reservations: (480) 837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org. Individual tickets are $40.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Veteran, Active Duty, Senior and Group rates available.

Comments